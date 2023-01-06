Why Equinox’s move to ban customers from joining on New Year’s Day makes sense for its brand

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Equinox, the high-end gym chain, rang in the new year with an unusual exercise: dissing potential customers. Specifically, on January 1, Equinox announced it would accept no new members that day because, basically, the kind of people who join a gym on January 1 aren’t serious about getting fit. They’re just going through the motions of a New Year’s resolution that will likely prove fleeting. At least, that’s the general interpretation of the stunt, part of a campaign in which Equinox explains, “We don’t speak January.” It’s not you, it’s January. #ItsNotFitnessItsLife pic.twitter.com/Bg6lBnSUR2 — Equinox (@Equinox) January 1, 2023 “January is a fantasy, delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box,” the company declared. “It talks about change. It needs a new outfit before it can begin. Short-cutting, giving up just a few weeks later.” Separately, in a message posted on its site, the company added: “You are not a New Year’s resolution. Your life doesn’t start at the beginning of the year. And that’s not what being part of Equinox is about.” In other words, if you’re trying to join on January 1, you’re a poser—so scram!

On the other hand, the Equinox Instagram post garnered more than 5,000 likes. And really, the campaign seems designed to be divisive—to draw a line between Equinox people and, well, everybody else. “Equinox is not buying in” to the whole wishy-washy culture of feel-good resolutions, the brand’s executive creative director Will Mayer told The Drum, an online marketing publication, before the backlash took shape. “Equinox exemplifies the belief that life is forged at the extremes, and because we are for people who constantly push themselves to those extremes, we can’t in good conscience support the ‘new year, new me’ movement that happens every January.” Maybe that sounds borderline obnoxious. It’s certainly not welcoming. But Equinox has never been a brand oriented to the masses. You could call it aspirational, but exclusive might be more on point—and an exclusive brand tends to require that some people are, you know, excluded. Growing from its first location in 1991 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, still its flagship, to more than 100 in the U.S. today, the chain has always been an unabashed “fitness plus luxury” proposition, with posh interiors, eucalyptus towels, and memberships starting at around $230 a month for all-clubs access (plus a $100 initiation fee). Offerings vary by locations—or “clubs,” as the company calls them—and can include a variety of spa options, classes, personal training, a climbing wall, outdoor running track, steam rooms, fancy locker rooms, branded merch, and so on. (SoulCycle is a subsidiary of Equinox Group, which even has dabbled in the luxury hotel business.)

But as a GQ essay on the brand observed a few years ago, Equinox isn’t just about luxury; while it’s intentionally positioned as a break from the no-frills iron-pumping version of the gym concept, it still styles itself as catering to a very Type A consumer: “It is a chain devilishly tailored to the needs of a growing class of people who are fueled by the belief that working out is part of a ruthlessly efficient lifestyle, without all the bro-culture posturing of other workout experiences.” Gym culture has always included some element of the dedicated versus the poser, including snarking on resolution newbies; in fact, one survey found that more than half of gym members dislike the new-year influx. But Equinox pumps its own version of that promised exclusivity. In this case, it not only accepts but underscores the idea that Equinox is not for everyone. It’s for true believers and dedicated achievers. (You could argue that belittling a New Year’s hopeful decree is actually motivating—if it makes you want to come back on January 2 and prove your commitment. Hey, maybe you are an Equinox #fitlife acolyte, after all.) So, if the Equinox New Year’s message sounds like a rejection of wishful thinking and an affirmation of the link between Equinox and a specific vision of fitness that might alienate people, that’s not a misstep. To the contrary, it’s a flex.