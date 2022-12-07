Here’s what T-Mobile has learned about stealing home broadband customers from Big Cable

A new T-Mobile report has some unexpectedly nice things to say about their competitor Verizon—but cable companies will find it less heartwarming reading.

T-Mobile’s 2022 State of Fixed Wireless report, released today, draws on third-party research as well as the carrier’s own data to chart the growth of fixed wireless access (FWA) connecting homes instead of smartphones.

In terms of total subscribers, FWA has taken off over the last year at T-Mobile, with 1.7 million new subscribers between the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022 alone, compared with 870,000 new fixed-wireless customers at Verizon over the same time period.

T-Mobile now has just over 2.1 million FWA subscribers; Verizon has close to 1.1 million—the former carrier touts about 40 million households covered, the latter some 30 million.