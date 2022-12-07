Here’s what T-Mobile has learned about stealing home broadband customers from Big Cable

A new T-Mobile report has some unexpectedly nice things to say about their competitor Verizon—but cable companies will find it less heartwarming reading.
T-Mobile’s 2022 State of Fixed Wireless report, released today, draws on third-party research as well as the carrier’s own data to chart the growth of fixed wireless access (FWA) connecting homes instead of smartphones.
In terms of total subscribers, FWA has taken off over the last year at T-Mobile, with 1.7 million new subscribers between the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022 alone, compared with 870,000 new fixed-wireless customers at Verizon over the same time period.
T-Mobile now has just over 2.1 million FWA subscribers; Verizon has close to 1.1 million—the former carrier touts about 40 million households covered, the latter some 30 million.
Kaley Gagnon, a T-Mobile marketing vice president, brags a little: “FWA, it is such a great growth story.”
Meanwhile, other major broadband providers combined for 713,000 new subscribers and the two largest, Comcast and Charter, saw subscriber growth stall for the first time ever earlier this year.
T-Mobile’s Home Internet wasn’t even a thing until the company launched 4G LTE home broadband service in March of 2019, and then began selling 5G home internet in April of 2021. It charges $50 a month for unlimited service—a promotion starting December 8 will offer it for $25 with a T-Mobile wireless line—with download speeds listed as ranging from 33 to 182 Mbps (the report cites a 145 Mbps average) and uploads of 8 to 25 Mbps.