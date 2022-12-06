Why Facebook is threatening to ban all news from its platform

For many people, Facebook is the chief source of information in today’s world. But in a statement Monday, Meta threatened to pull all news off its flagship social media platform.

It was a shot across the bow that confused a lot of users. At its heart is a bill making its way through Congress, which Meta and Mark Zuckerberg feel diminishes the value the social media platform provides to news outlets.

Andy Stone, Meta’s policy-communications director, issued the warning on behalf of the company, saying that if Congress passed the “ill-considered journalism bill,” the social media outlet “will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether.”

“The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act fails to recognize the key fact: publishers and broadcasters put their content on our platform themselves because it benefits their bottom line—not the other way round,” he continued. “No company should be forced to pay for content users don’t want to see and that’s not a meaningful source of revenue.”