If passed, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act could force social media sites to pay for journalism.

Why Facebook is threatening to ban all news from its platform

[Source Photos: Roman Martyniuk/Unsplash and Nathaniel Shuman/Unsplash]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

For many people, Facebook is the chief source of information in today’s world. But in a statement Monday, Meta threatened to pull all news off its flagship social media platform.

It was a shot across the bow that confused a lot of users. At its heart is a bill making its way through Congress, which Meta and Mark Zuckerberg feel diminishes the value the social media platform provides to news outlets.

Andy Stone, Meta’s policy-communications director, issued the warning on behalf of the company, saying that if Congress passed the “ill-considered journalism bill,” the social media outlet “will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether.”

“The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act fails to recognize the key fact: publishers and broadcasters put their content on our platform themselves because it benefits their bottom line—not the other way round,” he continued. “No company should be forced to pay for content users don’t want to see and that’s not a meaningful source of revenue.”

Obviously, media outlets such as this one, that are writing about this bill and Meta’s response, may have some inherent biases. But a Pew Research Center study from last September seems to poke a hole in Stone’s argument that users don’t want to see the content.

That study found that just under half (some 48%) of U.S. adults said they got news from social media “often” or “sometimes.” And “when it comes to where Americans regularly get news on social media, Facebook outpaces all other social media sites.”

The center of the storm

There are two bills driving this action by Meta, both called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). Meta has a problem with a key provision, which would force Facebook (and all other social media platforms) to compensate publishers and broadcasters.

