How to retire inequality, according to the CEOs of TIAA and AARP

BY Jo Ann Jenkins and Thasunda Brown Duckett3 minute read

Every American deserves to retire with dignity and financial security. But lower earnings and widening wealth gaps are keeping far too many women from reaching that goal, which we believe is a human right. Businesses and policymakers need to act now to avoid leaving women vulnerable in their senior years.

A recent AARP survey found that 25% of women ages 50 to 64 are not at all confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement. One major reason for many women’s lack of financial security is their reduced participation in the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women’s workforce participation rate in October was 58.0%, 12 percentage points lower than men’s. This gap has long existed because women bear a disproportionate share of family responsibilities, taking time out of the workforce to care for children or elderly relatives. The trend was exacerbated during the pandemic as nearly 2 million women dropped out of the workforce, many to help care for children learning at home. Yet even as children have returned to classrooms and workers are in high demand, there are still 808,000 fewer women in today’s workforce, according to the National Women’s Law Center, which also notes there are 693,000 more men in the labor force than in February 2020. And women’s workforce participation still lags the pre-pandemic rate of 59.3%.

This workforce participation gap feeds into the pay-equity and wealth gaps. Women on average earn 83 cents on the dollar compared to men and, over a 40-year career, women stand to lose $400,000 because of the wage gap. Women of color are particularly vulnerable: Latina, Black, and Native American women will miss out on $1 million over their careers. Women’s workforce participation and earnings opportunities are also hindered by workplace discrimination. Age discrimination in the workplace, especially against women, continues to plague our society. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of women ages 50-plus feel discriminated against regularly, and two-thirds (67%) of working adult women report experiencing workplace discrimination that impacted their earning potential. Taken together, these factors limit women’s earnings and threaten their retirement security. Lower wages result in smaller Social Security checks. And women retire with a staggering 30% less retirement income than men, while living about five years longer, leaving them at greater risk of running out of money.

As two CEOs leading organizations that aim to empower people to create lifetime income so that they can choose how they live as they age, we are committed to driving the changes necessary to close the retirement income gap. But we can’t do it alone. The private and public sectors must jointly confront social inequities and reverse the systemic barriers that have created and widened the workforce participation and income gaps over the years. Employers must continue removing barriers to economic security and mobility and expand access to opportunities for career advancement that can increase pay and boost retirement savings for women. They must also make pay equity a priority and regularly conduct pay audits to see and address pay gaps. Enhanced employee benefits, such as flexible workplaces, paid parental leave, and family care may also help ease the burden traditionally experienced by women, and encourage more women to join and remain in the workforce. And all employees—especially women and women of color—will also benefit from better access to financial education resources.

Employers should also develop strategies to create a more age-diverse workforce so that women can spend more years working, earning, and saving for retirement. Even though many do not have a strategy in place to achieve this, they are poised for progress. In AARP’s recent survey of nearly 6,000 global companies, 83% identified a multigenerational workforce as valuable to their organization’s success and growth. Public policy can help, too. For example, AARP and TIAA both supported the SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act, which made several changes to how workers and retirees can save for retirement and help ensure their savings last a lifetime. Likewise, we advocate auto-enrollment in retirement savings plans, as well as automatic state and federal IRA programs for the 55 million U.S. workers who are not eligible for or covered by an employee-sponsored plan, the majority of whom are women.