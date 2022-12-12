BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

For a split second, I feel like a cool ghost hovering above the sidewalk surface. It’s exhilarating and frightening at once. But I’m not using magic, or even gliding on rollerblades. I’m walking on wheels. [Image: ©Shift Robotics, Inc.]

The wheels in question are called Moonwalkers, courtesy of Shift Robotics, which raised over $320,000 on Kickstarter for the “shoes” that will start shipping early next year. The Moonwalkers are a curious machine. They look like a wacky combination of Teva sandals and roller skates. They are billed as “the world’s fastest shoes,” but I call them machines because they are powered by a custom-built motor controller, a gearbox, and a battery pack—all squeezed into the size of a 4.2-pound shoe that’s eight times heavier than a regular pair of Nikes. [Image: ©Shift Robotics, Inc.] Xunjie Zhang first came up with the idea after he almost got hit by a car while riding a scooter on the street. Moonwalkers, he says, are meant to be used on the sidewalk, lowering the risk of collision. They travel at a speed of around 7 mph, compared to 15 to 25 mph for e-scooters (the average person walks between 3 and 4 mph, by comparison). To use the Moonwalkers, you wear your regular shoes and slide them into the straps of the robo-shoes. The experience feels a bit like being on a moving walkway, which is what inspired Zhang in the first place. “What if we can borrow the idea of a walkway but miniaturize [the shoes] so they can serve the purpose of a mini moving walkway?” he asks. [Photo: ©Shift Robotics, Inc.] As micro-mobility solutions go, it’s a noble attempt at revolutionizing an industry that has caused more than 70,000 injuries and around 50 deaths between 2017 and 2021. But despite their cool factor, Moonwalkers feel like another kind of accident waiting to happen.

Zhang founded Shift Robotics in 2018 after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute. Since then, Moonwalkers have gone through nine major design iterations. The first version had two wheels on each side (like standard quad skates) and were controlled by a small motor while the user wore a microcontroller and a battery strapped on their waist. The final version has eight wheels—three on each side, one at the back and another one at the front. Ingeniously, Zhang’s team stacked two of the side wheels, which allowed them to double the radius of the wheels so they could go over bumps and cracks in the road without having to make the wheels larger. [Image: ©Shift Robotics, Inc.] The overall user-experience is rather clever. To prevent you from freewheeling down the sidewalk, the shoes start in “lock mode” with the brakes on. To unlock the wheels, all you have to do is lift your right heel and flick it toward your left leg until an LED light on the side turns green. To return to lock mode, you just come to a halt and simply lift the right heel again. This locks the wheels and lets you take the stairs or hop on a bus without having to take them off. To borrow from the Kickstarter campaign: “To walk faster, you just walk faster. To slow down, walk slower. To stop, well, you stop walking.” When I tried a pair last week, it took me about 20 steps to get used to “walking” again. First it was the weight: The shoes were meant to help me turn into Speedy Gonzalez but instead, I felt like Bambi in ski boots. Then it was the required mental shift—this constant reminder that I’m not supposed to push my legs down and outwards as you do when you’re rollerblading, but to walk like a normal person.