Hallmark’s first queer Christmas movie is an exercise in faith

In the new film The Holiday Sitter, a workaholic city slicker is forced to head home to the suburbs for Christmas. Wacky holiday hijinks ensue, including a whirlwind romance with a good-looking neighbor and a newfound understanding of the true meaning of the season. Sound familiar? It should. It’s the barebones plot behind hundreds of Hallmark Channel movies (and their knockoffs): those trope-filled rom-coms we can’t help but watch every December, whether it’s ironically, sincerely, or some mix of both.

But in The Holiday Sitter, which debuts on The Hallmark Channel this Sunday, December 11, that classic workaholic protagonist is a man, and so is his good-looking neighbor. The film marks Hallmark’s first to be centered on a gay romance—yet it’s nowhere near the only diverse story in the company’s 2022 lineup. The Holiday Sitter stars and was conceived by Jonathan Bennett, best known as the teen heartthrob in Mean Girls. He knew that the story, about an uncle being asked to watch his niece and nephew while his sister and her husband are out of town adopting a third child, would resonate with queer viewers. “I am the gay uncle to so many of my chosen-family nieces and nephews,” Bennett tells Fast Company. “If you were to take one thing away from The Holiday Sitter, it’s that Christmas is for everyone, and that chosen families are for everyone.”

The Holiday Sitter is not the first time that queer characters have appeared in a Hallmark movie (Bennett himself played one in 2020’s The Christmas House and its 2021 sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls). But until The Holiday Sitter, they’ve never been the protagonists. “Here, it’s clearly the ‘A’ story,” says Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark’s executive vice president of programming, and yet “it’s a classic Hallmark story, too,” which by design. “Formula is comforting,” she says. She’s fully aware of the home-brewed bingo games viewers play while watching Hallmark movies, and that people get “little hits of dopamine when [Hallmark characters] get all the stuff: they get the snowball fight, and the visit to the Christmas market, and they build a snowman, and they build a fire,” she says. “Why shouldn’t everyone have that?” An abundance of mashed potatoes The Holiday Sitter arrives at a moment when the holiday movie landscape has become especially fraught. In April, former Full House and longtime Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure announced she was leaving Hallmark after 14 years to executive produce, direct, and star in movies for competitor Great American Family, a Christian network run by Bill Abbott, former chief executive of Crown Media Family Networks, the Hallmark Channel’s parent company. In a November interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bure said that Great American Family had no plans to feature same-sex couples in its films. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.

Hallmark representatives will not directly comment on Great American Family—it’s not the Hallmark way to play into division, they say—but comparisons between the two brands are impossible to avoid. Where Great American Family apparently sees religion and queerness as antithetical to each other, Hallmark sees them as similar: underrepresented identities in the holiday movie market. Historically, holiday movies, even those about Christmas, have steered clear of religious topics for fear of alienating secular viewers. But Hallmark is now choosing to embrace them: The Gift of Peace. which also opens this weekend, its the company’s first-ever truly faith-based movie, about a woman who returns to faith after losing her husband. “We’re not a religious programmer, but we are looking at all different types of experience inside the human experience, and religion is one of those, as is sexuality,” explains Hamilton Daly. Bennett says he’s “excited” that The Gift of Peace and The Holiday Sitter are premiering during the same window. “These things are not mutually exclusive,” he says—and as a queer man and a person of faith, he’s living proof. He says he’s looking forward to this weekend, because “my LGBTQ+ friends and family who are people of faith are going to have a movie where they’re going to feel seen in the relationship, and they’re going to have a movie where they feel seen in the faith.”

Toni Judkins, Hallmark’s senior vice president of programming and development, created The Gift of Peace as the first movie from the DaySpring brand, a Christian subsidiary of Hallmark that until now has been focused on greeting cards. It’s the second leap forward that Judkins has facilitated for Hallmark after spearheading its Mahogany initiative, another greeting card line turned movie franchise, which is aimed at Black women rather than Christians. The Mahogany brand is also releasing its first holiday movie this year, The Holiday Stocking. “All the African American women who have been watching Hallmark for a while, with this Mahogany initiative, it’s time for them to have their happy ending,” Judkins says. Plus, a diverse lineup of movies is more enjoyable on principle, she says: “Could you imagine if four people brought mashed potatoes to a potluck? Where are the other dishes?” An open invitation As Hallmark expands its storytelling to feature diverse communities beyond the movies already mentioned—its 2022 slate of premieres includes Hanukkah on Rye, its latest Hanukkah film; Holiday Heritage, its first-ever Kwanzaa film; and Christmas at the Golden Dragon, which centers a Chinese American family—it’s fielding accusations of moving away from its core audience to get brownie points for diversity. But as Judkins puts it, Hallmark isn’t in the business of shutting anyone out: “We’re just inviting more people in.”

Hallmark’s goal isn’t necessarily to be known as a diverse media brand (though it’s certainly becoming one), but to accurately represent a diverse world in its movies. “We don’t have a political agenda in telling these stories,” explains Hamilton Daly. Overplaying the film’s queer representation angle might not have been a strategic approach, anyway. The movie Bros., which Universal released in theaters last fall and which drew criticism for its importance-first, content-second marketing campaign—it was the first theatrically released rom-com by a major studio to feature a gay couple—didn’t end up reaching the $12 million mark at the domestic box office (though it’s faring well enough on VOD). It’s possible that a quieter approach, like the The Holiday Sitter‘s, may resonate more with more with LGBTQ viewers, without turning off a more conservative audience.