Plant-based Philly cream cheese is coming soon to a bagel near you. Here’s where to find it

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced that one of its most iconic brands, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is going all-in on the growing trend of plant-based foods. Philadelphia has now launched its Philadelphia Plant-Based spread in select regions in America, with a national rollout planned for 2023.

Philadelphia won’t be the first brand to offer a plant-based cream cheese spread, but it does represent somewhat of a milestone in the cream cheese industry, as it’s the first mainstream cream cheese brand to offer a plant-based alternative. Philadelphia boasts a 69% share of the cream cheese market.

The brand cites IRI and Mintel Data showing that fewer than 50% of customers who have tried plant-based spreads are repeat customers, which is why the company spent two years perfecting its recipe for its plant-based cream cheese. Philadelphia says its plant-based spread mirrors the taste and texture of the original Philadelphia cream cheese. It also says its plant-based offering is made without added flavors or dyes and is free of dairy, lactose, and gluten.

Announcing the new Philadelphia Plant-Based spread, Kraft Heinz said data shows that 52% of consumers want to add more plant-based foods to their diets. “The influx of flexitarian consumers has driven growth within the plant-based market, which is now more than 20x the size of the vegan population,” said Robert Scott, the company’s head of research and development.