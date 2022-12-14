Poop jacuzzis, ducks, and worm bins: How this inspirational farm restored its soil

BY Amelia Hemphill4 minute read

Modern farming techniques have brought the world a wonderful bounty of agriculture, but they’ve also been terrible news for the Earth’s “digestive system,” the delicate 10 to 12 inches of topsoil where the majority of our food is grown. More than half of our available soil worldwide is now classified as “degraded,” according to the United Nations. And the solution to that problem—synthetic nitrogen fertilizer—is warming the atmosphere and polluting waterways.

Biodynamic farmer and documentary filmmaker John Chester wanted to be part of the solution. “We were really interested in this idea of farming in a way that was more regenerative in nature and less extractive,” he told the World Changing Ideas podcast. “We’re mimicking these processes and patterns in nature to enhance soil systems, so we don’t have to wait 5,000 years for the soil to repair itself.” [Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] He and his wife, Molly Chester, are the founders of Apricot Lane Farms in California, which has become a world-famous case study in soil regeneration and the subject of an award-winning documentary, The Biggest Little Farm. .[Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] Today, without using any kind of synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides, the farm grows nearly 200 different varieties of crops; supports all kinds of animals, wildlife, and insects; and sells produce around California.

[Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] But when the couple bought the 234 acres of land back in 2011, they quickly discovered some serious problems. “We thought we had picked out a really great farm, and then over the period of a few months learned that we had soil that was completely depleted of microbial diversity,” John says. “It was like a pavement,” Molly adds. [Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] Reversing the damage done by years of industrial farming and climate change took more than a decade of intensive soil rehab. The Chesters set about consulting scientists, Indigenous experts, and traditional farmers, as well as experimenting with natural processes. [Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] All the animals and wildlife on the Chesters’ farm have a job to do, but arguably the hardest workers are the earthworms. Housed in 40-foot-long vermicompost bins, hundreds of thousands of them digest and break down organic matter, adding nitrogen, phosphorus, and beneficial bacteria to the soil. The finished compost, or vermicast (known in less technical terms as worm poop) “is kind of the finished product, the black gold that we’re looking for,” says Zach Haman, Apricot Lane’s fertility expert.

[Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] But the 12 tons a year of living soil that the worms produce is not enough to provide for the entire farm. That’s where the poop jacuzzi comes in: lukewarm bubbling vats that brew the soil into compost tea. “The microbe [populations] can go up by about 500 times in an aquatic environment. So brewing tea is exactly what it sounds like,” Haman says. “We’ll mix the tea with seaweed extracts, fish emulsions, and things to feed the biology and the soil.” Then the nutrient-rich compost tea can be soaked or sprayed onto orchards and pastures. [Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] Small groups of grazing animals—protected from predators by mountain guardian dogs—are rotated around the farm to churn up the ground and forage. Instead of pesticides, the farm team makes use of natural predator-prey relationships to maintain balance and regulate organic systems. The grassy cover crop grown to protect the soil and lock in water also attracts problematic snails, which eat the leaves of the lemon trees.

“We released probably 30 ducks [into the orchard] And in one season they ate about 96,000 snails,” John says. “And what did they do with the snails? They turned it into this nitrogen-rich duck manure that went back into the soil that fed the lemon trees.” The next problem was gophers damaging the crops and tree roots, so the Chesters introduced predator barn owls. “They ate about 35,000 gophers in one year. But you have to bring them back to your land by creating the right habitat,” John explains. [Photo: courtesy Apricot Lane Farms] The extraordinary results produced by Apricot Lane’s soil experiment are being monitored as part of an 11-year-long trial, collecting data to track the detailed bacterial and microbial changes going on in the topsoil. For John Chester, biodynamic farming is the key to a healthy future for everyone. “Not only are you growing super great-tasting food with deep nutrient value, but these practices sequester massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, methane, and water, among other things,” he says.