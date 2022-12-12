12 Google Photos tips to help you get the most from the app

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Google Photos is the most useful all-in-one free app for organizing, backing up, editing, sharing, and printing photos. Read on for simple ways to make the most of it, as well as some caveats and alternatives.

1. Back up your photos and videos

Whether you have 1,000 photos or 100,000, they’re precious. If you’ve ever accidentally deleted a folder, dropped a phone, or left behind a laptop, you know how digital files can evaporate. So the first way to use Google Photos is to automatically back up all your Android or iPhone visuals — including both photos and videos.

You can also import old photos or videos stored on your computer or on a thumb drive. Having a digital backup is important because a physical hard drive can wear out or get damaged or lost. Though it no longer offers unlimited backups for free, you’ll only have to pay once you’re storing more than 15 GB of photos. I pay $20 for a 100GB Google One account because it also gives me extra space for GMail and Google Drive files. Most small photo collections won’t cost anything to backup.