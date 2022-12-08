BY Elissaveta M. Brandon2 minute read

Meng Shui was angry. The designer and brand consultant, best known for her taboo-breaking campaigns at period underwear brand Thinx, had spent years advocating for body positivity and inclusion. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, women across large swaths of the U.S. were stripped of their right to an abortion, and in Iran, they were brutally beaten and raped to quell protests. “I felt like I wanted to do something as a form of resistance, and instead of being angry, to find an outlet to create positive impact,” says Shui. So, she went back to her roots as a graphic designer, and chose an outlet that’s long carried weight in protests: typography.

[Image: courtesy Meng Shui] Titled Project Body Type, the new typeface was created by 28 people modeling letters with their own bodies (like the famous YMCA dance, but a million times more graceful). The participants are vastly diverse, including plus-size models like Jordan Underwood, models with Alopecia like Madison Woytovich, and dancers, artists, writers, videographers, and creators from all corners of the world. Each performer picked a letter on a first-come, first-served basis, linked it to a word that spoke to them—like “A” for Agency or “M” for Mother—and chose from a bank of poses Meng’s team had choreographed. [Image: courtesy Meng Shui] Some letters were harder to model than others. Meng says the “Q” was particularly challenging, considering it involved a baby: The bowl of the “Q” was performed by a Brooklyn couple who arched their backs to form a circle, while the letter’s tail was shaped by their toddler crawling on their legs. The ampersand’s convoluted shape was equally tricky to get right. [Image: courtesy Meng Shui] To turn the body shapes into a typeface, Shui’s team photographed each person (or group), then transformed their bodies into black silhouettes inspired by black-figure pottery painting of ancient Greek vases. To add a bit of dimensionality, the team used thin white lines to highlight some body details like the crease of a flexed leg, or the outline of a braid resting on someone’s back. Shui chose the black-figure pottery technique for stylistic reasons, but considering that it dates from the 5th century BC and often portrayed idealized body silhouettes, she also wanted to apply the same timeless treatment to real, contemporary bodies.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement