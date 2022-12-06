This new magnetic powder can capture microplastics in water

When plastic waste breaks down into the smallest fragments, less than 1 micrometer wide—or 1,000 times finer than human hair—it can’t be detected at wastewater treatment plants. But researchers have developed a new material that can capture and remove it before it washes into river or ocean waters and enters the food chain.

The material, which comes in the form of a powder and is made from recycled waste, has a nano-sized structure designed to catch invisible plastic. “It’s a porous material with a special surface that can react with microplastics,” says Nicky Eshtiaghi, a chemical engineering professor at Australia’s RMIT University who leads a research team that developed the technology. It can also capture other pollutants. The powder is magnetic, so it can easily be removed from the water after use.

A magnet attracts the material that researchers used to make adsorbents that remove microplastics and dissolved pollutants from water. [Photo: RMIT University]

Currently, wastewater treatment plants have the ability to filter out larger pieces of microplastic, but the smallest fragments escape, Eshtiaghi says, noting that “due to both lack of appropriate and easy detection instruments and lack of technology for removing microplastic smaller than 1 micrometer, a huge amount of microplastic [is] released into bays and the sea.”

Once the plastic is in waterways, it absorbs other pollution. Then, as aquatic animals eat it, both the plastic and the pollution make their way up the food chain. In a study last year in Canada, 99% of the fish sampled had at least one particle of microplastic present, with the smallest fish showing the highest concentration.