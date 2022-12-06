Fast company logo
With the rise of remote work, more employees are picking up side projects. Many take them more seriously than their full-time jobs.

Our day jobs used to be our identities, but not so much anymore. Here’s what changed

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

Gone are the days when your job made up the bulk of your identity. Thanks to remote work, you can now run into lawyers/artists, and tech workers/writers. According to a survey of over 585 Americans by venture capital firm Worklife, 70% of employees picked up a side project that they are serious about during the pandemic. According to the study:

  • Remote work has made the side project feasible: 76% of respondents said they had been thinking about their side project before the pandemic, and 78% said having a side project was one of the main benefits of remote work.
  • The side project takes time: 37% of workers said that they spent a quarter of their time on the project, while another 15% said they spent half of their time on their side project.
  • Side projects aren’t just hobbies: 77% of respondents said these projects were passion projects. Almost half of respondents said they hoped the project would one day replace their day job. 
  • They’re replacing how we think of our identities: 70% of employees said their job was the main focus of their identity before the pandemic; now only 52% feel the same way.

“We’re witnessing pursuit of happiness on a scale never seen before,” Worklife founder Brianne Kimmel stated.

Explore Topics