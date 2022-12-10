Why FIFA will regret its decision to make its own video games

With the World Cup in full swing, the FIFA video game series—which has an official World Cup mode that lets players relive (and rewrite) their favorite moments of the 2022 tournament—should be on top of the world. Yet it’s the last time video game publisher EA and FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, will be working together after both sides went public with a very messy split in May.

The breakup means that EA’s series will no longer be able to call itself FIFA—it will now be known as (the less catchy) EA Sports FC—and will lose access to global tournaments, following with the Women’s World Cup in 2023. But it’s FIFA that stands to lose the most from the parting.

For most of the past three decades, EA Sports and FIFA had a seemingly amicable relationship. EA paid an undisclosed fee to license the FIFA brand, and was able to sell its titles as something of the “official” soccer video game. With almost no effort on its own part, FIFA got to be associated with one of the most popular video game series on earth, one with some 150 million players.

Vinícius Júnior [Image: EA Sports]

The relationship soured in 2021. No doubt aware of the profits being made by EA—the soccer series now generates hundreds of millions every year—FIFA asked for a reported one billion dollars to continue the deal, by all accounts an enormous increase over previous licenses. (EA declined to confirm the terms of the negotiation for Fast Company.) Instead, EA walked.