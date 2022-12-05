The best book covers of 2022

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

People love a good design trend story (guilty!). When it comes to book covers, it’s a delight to read about Frappucino unicorns, stacked silhouettes, and overgrown botanical borders. The only problem: Commercial trends make finding the really interesting stuff that much harder—those covers that stop you in your tracks as exceptional standalone pieces of design.



So, we turned to a panel of some of the best designers in publishing today to share their favorite cover from 2022 that broke the mold and made our bookshelves all the better for it.

[Cover Image: MCD x FSG Originals] Terraform, designed by Chloe Scheffe Selected by Alicia Tatone “This cover feels simultaneously classic and entirely new. It’s slightly reminiscent of 1970s science fiction covers (albeit much more restrained), and yet I’ve never seen anything quite like it. That custom type! That illustration! Is it a world? An eye? Something else? All of the above? As a reader, I don’t typically gravitate toward sci-fi, but this cover is so compelling that it made me immediately want to buy the book.” [Cover Image: Knopf] No Land in Sight, designed by John Gall Selected by Henry Sene Yee

“There were so many eye-catching covers this year, but the one that constantly stood out for me because of its stunning simplicity, beauty and mystery was designed by John Gall: No Land in Sight. In a sea of gorgeous covers exploding with kaleidoscopic colorful backgrounds, with elements twisting and intertwining, with the title and author type set in sans-serif condensed fonts, Gall’s cover was refreshing for its clean layout, tasteful typography, elements that are balanced and non-overlapping, in an austere monochromatic palette. Timeless.” [Cover Images: Picador] Mrs. Dalloway & The Hours, designed by Pablo Delcan Selected by Grace Han “The whole package is stunning and smart—words I use a lot to describe Pablo Delcan’s works. The covers evoke introspectiveness and intimacy in such a beautiful way. Everything from the type to the flower placement feels considered and intentional. I love how both sides mirror and work with each other visually and conceptually.”

‘We come from a dark abyss, we end in a dark abyss, and we call the luminous interval life.’ pic.twitter.com/tdNf3vOJbx — David Pearson (@typeasimage) June 6, 2022 Ascesis, designed by David Pearson Selected by Jack Smyth “This cover is a feast of dualities: both a figurative scene and an abstract texture; a figure seen far off in the distance and a marbled paper viewed at almost 1:1 in scale; a formal, rigid, block colored layout, and a big, expressive interruption in the middle. The slightly muted colors are so refreshing, especially in a year when we’re reaching peak ‘pop,’ and David shows us here that you don’t need neon Pantones or massive type to create a big, bold, absorbing cover. I love that the type is almost pushed to the peripheries by the sprawl of the illustration, as if it’s something that’s happened over centuries; it makes everything feel massive in scale. Also, the silhouette of the figure is from a photo of the author, which is a perfect Pearson point of detail! There are worlds existing in this book cover, and I find it very easy to get lost in them.” [Cover Image: Penguin Random House] Love, designed by Stephanie Ross Selected by Dominique Jones

“My favorite cover this year is Love by Maayan Eitan. It’s simple, sensational and clever. The frowning pink lip stain is mysterious and affectionate and grabs you in, and I want to know more! Love it!” [Cover Image: Dead Ink Books] The Doloriad, designed by Luke Bird Selected by Daniel Benneworth-Gray “It’s impossible not to be drawn to Luke Bird’s cover for Missouri Williams’ debut novel The Doloriad when it’s staring out from a bookshop display. It’s an expression of . . . what? Dead Ink Books’ blurb describes it as ‘a document of depravity and salvation.’ The ambiguity is intriguing. I dread to think how many iterations this design went through. I imagine this particularly effective crop of Gerrit van Honthorst’s 1634 painting ‘Woman Tuning a Lute’ is one of many that live on Bird’s hard drive.”

[Cover Image: New Directions] Cold Enough for Snow, designed by Janet Hansen Selected by Na Kim “As book cover designers (or designers in general), we’re all faced with the same challenge: presenting something familiar in a new and unexpected way. How many times have we seen photos of a sky or sunset on a book cover? Here, Janet takes an image that is seemingly exhausted and successfully presents it from a fresh perspective. This cover is beautiful in its simplicity, and it’s something Janet does best. I always look to her work to find inspiration in ways to create designs where ‘less is more,’ and this cover is a prime example of her brilliance and mastery of great minimalist design.” [Cover Image: Banshee Press] Pacemaker, designed by Anna Morrison Selected by Holly Ovenden