Exclusive: Wholesale marketplace Faire looks to introduce ads with key hire

Wholesale marketplace Faire has more than doubled its footprint over the last year, with 600,000 stores and 85,000 brands now represented on its platform.

Founded by a group of former Square employees in 2016, Faire brings modern e-commerce tools to traditional wholesale buying, helping independent stores and indie brands compete with Amazon. It takes a commission on transactions, charging shops 25% for new orders and 15% for reorders.

Now the company, worth more than $12 billion at its last funding round, is preparing to build out its feature set, which could eventually include internal ads that would help surface brands to retailers. To oversee that effort, it has hired Ami Vora, a veteran Meta VP who oversaw the introduction of ads at Instagram, as its first chief product officer.

Discussions around an ad product are still exploratory, and the company has not yet set a date for introducing one.