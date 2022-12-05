Exclusive: Wholesale marketplace Faire looks to introduce ads with key hire

Wholesale marketplace Faire has more than doubled its footprint over the last year, with 600,000 stores and 85,000 brands now represented on its platform.
Founded by a group of former Square employees in 2016, Faire brings modern e-commerce tools to traditional wholesale buying, helping independent stores and indie brands compete with Amazon. It takes a commission on transactions, charging shops 25% for new orders and 15% for reorders.
Now the company, worth more than $12 billion at its last funding round, is preparing to build out its feature set, which could eventually include internal ads that would help surface brands to retailers. To oversee that effort, it has hired Ami Vora, a veteran Meta VP who oversaw the introduction of ads at Instagram, as its first chief product officer.
Discussions around an ad product are still exploratory, and the company has not yet set a date for introducing one.
Like Amazon’s move into advertising, Faire’s shift in that direction would better position the company to monetize the sellers on its platform. In 2021, Amazon made more than $31 billion charging sellers for Prime search results, banner placement, and more.
“[Stores] have a really unique insight into what their customers want, but they’ve been limited in the products they can source, and guessing at what will sell,” says Max Rhodes, Faire cofounder and CEO. “We can start to do a better and better job of matching retailers with the exact right products for them.”
That challenge has grown more complex as Faire has added categories like apparel and food to the gift and home products it focused on at launch. Independent retailers browsing Faire’s offerings might discover knitwear from Norway, mulling spices from South Carolina, and evergreen-shaped candles from Canada.