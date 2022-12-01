Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Hive shuts down to address security concerns as Post works through large waitlists.

Twitter alternatives struggle with growing pains as users flee Elon Musk’s social media platform

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

While many Twitter users are making a lot of noise about terminating their accounts and heading elsewhere, they’re quickly finding that the alternatives aren’t quite ready for prime time—and certainly aren’t prepared for the major influx of users they’ve seen since late October. And the problem may not be resolved in the short term.

Several of the most popular Twitter alternatives are hitting some significant growing pains, including one that has temporarily shut down to retrench. Here’s a look at how three of the most popular alternatives are faring a little more than one month now since Elon Musk became sole owner of Twitter.

Hive

Hive has seen its user count soar to slightly over 1 million in the wake of Musk’s takeover. That’s still a fraction of Twitter’s audience (238 million, as of the end of October), but for a startup, it can be overwhelming. When Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated, the rush of Hive sign-ups literally crashed the app.

Wednesday evening, the company shut down its servers completely, saying it would be offline for “a couple of days” as it worked to fix security issues, which, if left unattended, would have allowed hackers to access all user data (including private messages and deleted direct messages) and edit people’s posts.

The discovery of those vulnerabilities came from Zerforschung, a German collective, who noted in a blog post that the company had claimed to fix all of the issues before Wednesday’s action, but had not. (Hive disputes this, saying they claimed to be fixing them, not saying they were fixed.)

“We strongly advise against using Hive in any form in the current state,” Zerforschung warned.

Hive reportedly has a staff of only three people and hasn’t even formally raised any capital, though it did gather more than $321,000 on the WeFunder crowdfunding site.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics