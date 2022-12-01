Twitter alternatives struggle with growing pains as users flee Elon Musk’s social media platform

While many Twitter users are making a lot of noise about terminating their accounts and heading elsewhere, they’re quickly finding that the alternatives aren’t quite ready for prime time—and certainly aren’t prepared for the major influx of users they’ve seen since late October. And the problem may not be resolved in the short term.

Several of the most popular Twitter alternatives are hitting some significant growing pains, including one that has temporarily shut down to retrench. Here’s a look at how three of the most popular alternatives are faring a little more than one month now since Elon Musk became sole owner of Twitter.

Hive

Hive has seen its user count soar to slightly over 1 million in the wake of Musk’s takeover. That’s still a fraction of Twitter’s audience (238 million, as of the end of October), but for a startup, it can be overwhelming. When Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated, the rush of Hive sign-ups literally crashed the app.

Wednesday evening, the company shut down its servers completely, saying it would be offline for “a couple of days” as it worked to fix security issues, which, if left unattended, would have allowed hackers to access all user data (including private messages and deleted direct messages) and edit people’s posts.