Web3 investor Li Jin thinks a Universal Creative Income can help bolster the ‘passion economy’

Li Jin was one of the first Venture Capitalists to take online creators seriously and back them. In 2020, she left her post at Andreessen Horowitz to start her own fund, Atelier Ventures, which then merged with Variant where she is a general partner. Jin, who writes a substack and has spoken a lot about worker rights in the creative industry is known for her pro-labor stance: one of her ideas is a “Universal Creative Income” similar to a Universal Basic Income for creators. On Wednesday, she spoke to Fast Company about her work, her investment strategy, and why she has staked her future on Web3.

Fast Company: You left Andreessen Horowitz to focus solely on investing in the creator economy. Tell me about your career journey. Li Jin: I left Andreessen Horowitz to focus on investing in the passion economy and the future of work. I distinguished that from the creator economy because I think the passion economy is much broader. When I was working at Andreessen Horowitz, I was covering marketplaces and social networks and all types of consumer categories. One particular thesis area that I began to focus a lot on towards the tail end of my time there a theme was the Passion Economy, which dealt with how online platforms could open up more opportunity for people to monetize their skills and expertise. I believed that that would be a major trend in how people accessed income on the internet. FC: One you had that thesis, when did you decide to leave Andreessen Horowtiz?

Jin: In early 2020 when the world was melting down and we were entering all of these covid lockdowns when, when work was going remote and a lot of people were unfortunately, um, experiencing job loss, I decided to leave and raise a small fund to invest in the passion economy. That moment coincided with this broader period of turmoil that changed what work represented to people. I very felt that there was going to be a turning point in how a lot of the population accessed income. They would shift towards flexible platforms that allowed them greater autonomy. Instead of having one single source of income, they would create a portfolio of different sources of income for themselves. In general, they would follow this new playbook of earning on the internet based on the loyalty they developed with a customer base or an audience base on different social platforms. FC: What kind of platforms fit this thesis? Jin: I invested in a bunch of platforms that fit the thesis, including companies like Substack and Patreon. I also began to invest in Web3 companies as well, like Mirror, which is a crowd funding and publishing platform that’s built on Crypto rails. I invested in an NFT marketplace called Foundation. I invested in Syndicate, which is enabling people to form on-chain investment clubs.

