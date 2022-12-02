4 things to remember when changing careers

BY Joseph Liu4 minute read

Having a job within your comfort zone can certainly feel convenient. However, comfort doesn’t always equal fulfillment. Your job has a huge impact on your overall satisfaction and well-being, so you owe it to yourself to choose a career you enjoy.

Work has the potential to give us so much more than just a steady paycheck. Work can give us a sense of purpose, gratification, energy, and meaning. But finding that sort of role may involve stepping away from what you know to leap into the unknown can, admittedly, be terrifying. Having spent the past decade as a career change consultant, I’ve crossed paths with hundreds of clients, audience members, and podcast guests who have pivoted toward more fulfilling career paths. Independent of the location, industry, organization, or job function in which someone operates, I have noticed common patterns among those who manage to successfully reinvent themselves and move towards bigger and better things. Here’s four things to remember when changing careers.

1. Changing career paths is intensely emotional Career changes can be tough. Whether changing industries, switching companies, or starting your own business, no one coasts into a new career. Changing careers involves navigating practical challenges like recrafting your resume, upskilling, and pitching yourself effectively. However, the deeper, more personal challenge is managing the emotional roller coaster, which also has a direct impact on your ability to successfully pivot. All sorts of self-limiting beliefs can come up when transitioning from one career to another. Often, when we’re feeling uncertain about the value we can offer as a career changer with limited experience in our target industry, we end up being our own worst enemies when trying to convince others of our worth. As is the case with any emotional major life event, the key is not to try and deny what you’re feeling. Walking away from corporate perks and benefits can feel unsettling. Leaving behind a fancy job title can even feel embarrassing. Letting go of a stable income can feel risky. Accepting these emotions as part of the journey is the first step toward managing them.

2. Change doesn’t happen overnight The path to opening your next career chapter can be complicated and confusing. Overnight success rarely happens. Epiphanies are uncommon. Gaining traction is hard. Making progress toward your new career often takes longer than you may expect. When trying to make a major career change, small steps in the right direction matter more than speed. Those improvements to your situation don’t need to solve every single issue you had in your former role. But addressing them one at a time will slowly but surely allow you to reach a more confident stage of your professional life. Patience can often get you further than haste. You don’t have to achieve your every desire in one fell swoop. Instead, take manageable steps that consistently move you closer to your goals. Focusing on making steady progress toward improving your situation tends to win out over trying to hustle and fix everything at once.

3. Your instincts can be your best compass In his book Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, Malcolm Gladwell shares that decisions made quickly can be every bit as good as decisions made cautiously and deliberately. Impulse decisions are not baseless but come from years of developed insight. “Insight is not a lightbulb that goes off inside our heads. It is a flickering candle that can easily be snuffed out.” Your rational mind may overrule the work you’re truly passionate about in favor of more socially acceptable measures of the “right” career like your salary, job title, or social status. However, your intuition only answers to yourself. While practicality is certainly important to consider when making a pivot, having crossed paths with hundreds of career changers over the past decade, I’ve noticed that those who allow their gut feelings to also inform their choices end up making more significant strides toward finding work they find fulfilling. When asked to explain their decisions to make big career changes, people often describe the choice as “just feeling right” or as a sense of relief. If you’re feeling confused or uncertain about what to do, trust your intuition. Listen to what your inner voice has to say about what truly matters to you.