How many Lego bricks would it take to build the Empire State Building? 409 billion, to be exact

I recently received an email with the subject line: “REVEALED: New York’s biggest and most iconic buildings and how much Lego you would need to build them!” The email went on to list the most famous American landmarks, along with the number of 2 x 2 toy bricks needed to build 1:1 Lego replicas, and how much it would cost to do so.

I know a clickbait PR pitch when I see one, and this pitch—sent on behalf of im-a-puzzle.com, the obscure site behind the research—was going to get me to click. [Image: im-a-puzzle.com] Of course I’m going to publish that a full size Lego version of the Empire State Building would cost $45 billion dollars, taking 409 billion bricks to construct (in real life, the price tag was $572 million in 2020 dollars). And of course I can’t resist telling you that the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building—which happens to be the seventh largest building in the world by volume, where NASA assembled the Saturn 5 and Artemis—would take 1.4 trillion Lego bricks and set the US Treasury back $157 billion, almost the total cost of the entire Space Shuttle program adjusted for inflation. [Photos: NASA/Bill White, Lego] And yes, of course, thank you very much, I’m going to tell you that a full-scale Sears Tower would require 592 billion Lego pieces and would cost $65 billion (real tag: $175 million), while One World Trade Center skyrockets to 786 billion bricks and $86 billion. Or that a Mount Rushmore replica (including George Washington’s prodigious nose) will require 253 billion bricks and cost $27 billion, which is just a few dollars and change compared to the $177 quadrillion that will require you to buy the 1.6 quintillion bricks needed to make a Lego Grand Canyon.

[Photos: Lego, Alan Schein/Getty Images] Actually, that last bit kind of blows my mind: “To put that in perspective, if you put each of those bricks on top of each other, it would stretch over 10 trillion miles,” the researchers claim. That is nearly two light years. Get about three Lego Grand Canyons and you will have enough bricks to reach the nearest star system, Proxima Centauri. I know none of this seems logical but, according to the math they used—and I asked for proof because I’m a journalist, you know, so they sent me their spreadsheet—it actually checks out. The only caveat is that their calculations are based on the volume of the entire buildings. That means that these are the bricks needed to make solid buildings (“apart from the parks/sidewalks, which are calculated as area and not volume,” they explained). Purely logistically speaking, it would be impossible to build structures of this size from Lego (remember the painful experience that was the 2009 James May’s Lego house experiment?). While Lego bricks are hard and form extremely strong structures, they wouldn’t be able to sustain the forces generated by a skyscraper. The biggest Lego build ever made—the Lego Tree of Creativity, in the main hall of the Lego House, in Billund, Denmark—is 49.2 feet high and took six million bricks to build. It will be next to impossible to build Lego replicas of the steel beams needed to sustain the 1453-foot Empire State Building.

Whatever. Practicality be damned. Now I want to see a Grand Canyon built of Lego.