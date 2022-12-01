Shopify is under fresh fire for hosting anti-LGBTQ merchandise from Libs of TikTok

Last December, the account run by Chaya Raichik since April 2021 tweeted, “Any teacher who utters the words ‘I came out to my students’ should be fired on the spot.” Libs of TikTok also sells a t-shirt and mugs featuring the phrase “Stop Grooming Our Kids” in reference to tolerant LGBTQ policies. The online store containing that merchandise is powered by Shopify, and the e-commerce company has come under renewed scrutiny for what critics say is monetizing the hate spread by Libs of TikTok.

Shopify has been called on to deplatform Libs of TikTok since at least July, when Media Matters for America, the progressive media watchdog group, outlined its case that the store is in violation of Shopify’s Acceptable Use Policies. The policies state that the company’s services may not be used “to promote or condone hate or violence against people based on race, ethnicity, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, medical condition, veteran status or other forms of discriminatory intolerance,” or “to promote or support organizations, platforms or people that: (i) promote or condone such hate; or (ii) threaten or condone violence to further a cause.”

Shopify responded to Media Matters in July with a statement saying, “After conducting an investigation, we determined that this merchant is not currently in violation of Shopify’s Acceptable Use Policy (AUP). Shopify’s growth has meant that we have increasingly become the platform of choice for anyone looking to sell to their consumers online. We host businesses of all stripes and sizes, with various worldviews. We take concerns around the merchants on our platform very seriously, and Shopify’s Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) clearly outlines the activities that are not permitted on our platform.”