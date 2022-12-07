Stock trading app Robinhood wants its users to start planning for retirement. The San Francisco-based company announced today that it’s launching retirement accounts, allowing day traders and others to start saving via IRAs and Roth IRAs, a move that puts the platform in more direct competition with traditional brokerages.

The new retirement accounts will let users invest in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Robinhood does not require an account minimum to get started and will not take commissions on investments nor charge a management fee, as some other robo-advisors do. It also announced that it will match 1% of every dollar contributed to its accounts. (For an IRA, which has an annual contribution limit of $6,000, that would yield a maximum match of $60.) The company has opened a waitlist for the program, which will launch in the coming weeks and will be available to all customers in the next few months.

Robinhood says that it’s using the match to appeal to gig workers, in particular. “43% of our customers are in the gig economy,” says Robinhood’s chief brokerage officer Steve Quirk, who previously worked at TD Ameritrade. “For them, there is no 401K, there is no match, there is no retirement unless they’re doing it on their own. [Gig workers] want to pick when they retire, they want to be able to do things on their own terms.”

The service will use an intuitive, mobile-based setup to get customers started on their retirement accounts. Users will be asked to rate their comfort level with risky investments; Robinhood will then provide them with some initial advice on stocks and ETFs, based on their profile and appetite for risk. Once those steps are completed, they can begin investing.