Why a Supreme Court case over dog toys and Jack Daniel’s has brands paying attention

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

One of the categories on MyDogToy.com is “Silly Squeakers,” a variety of vinyl squeak toys, many of which have one thing in common: They are corny, pun-filled riffs on familiar brands. There’s one that looks like a bottle of Corona, dubbed Cataroma. A can-shaped Mr. Slobber resembles Dr. Pepper. And one called Bad Spaniels echoes the familiar graphic design of a bottle of the flagship Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. “The Old No. 2,” the toy version reads, under a drawing of a guilty-looking pooch, “on your Tennessee carpet.” Among those not laughing: Jack Daniel’s Properties, Inc., maker of the iconic whiskey (and subsidiary of spirits giant Brown-Forman). The company filed a trademark infringement suit against VIP Products, the company behind MyDogToy.com. While a lower court agreed with Jack Daniel’s, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision on First Amendment grounds, basically characterizing the toy as a protected parody. Jack Daniel’s petitioned the Supreme Court to settle the matter, and the high court recently agreed to hear the case later in its current term. [Image: SCOTUS] Silly as all this may sound, plenty of trademark holders and legal scholars are taking it quite seriously. Campbell’s Soup, Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands (whose portfolio includes Corona, Robert Mondavi, and Svedka), and several trade groups have all filed briefs in support of Jack Daniel’s. That’s because the potential implications for brands are definitely no joke.

The core of Jack Daniel’s argument, as summarized in its petition to the court, is pretty straightforward. Its trademarks and trade dress, right down to the “distinctive square shape of its whiskey bottle” have been associated with the brand for over a century. VIP’s Bad Spaniels blatantly “imitates a Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottle, while adding poop humor,” and is “likely to confuse consumers and tarnish Jack Daniel’s marks.” And the parody defense, the petition argued, doesn’t really cut it: “To be sure, everyone likes a good joke. But VIP’s profit-motivated ‘joke’ confuses consumers by taking advantage of Jack Daniel’s hard-earned goodwill.” For good measure, the petition argued that VIP has a track record of developing dog toys “designed to profit off consumers’ familiarity with well-known brands of liquor, beer, wine, and soda that include sometimes dog-related and often poop-related humor.” (The word “poop” appears seven times in the Jack Daniel’s petition to the court—which must set some sort of record.) It listed a number of examples: “Smella R-Crotches” (Stella Artois), “Heini Sniff’n” (Heineken), “Pissness” (Guinness), and “Mountain Drool” (Mountain Dew). According to the petition, VIP also developed a “ButtWiper” (Budweiser) dog toy, but was blocked from ever selling it by a 2008 federal district court finding that “Anheuser-Busch had demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on its claim for trademark infringement.”

VIP’s argument, in turn, is that its “pun-filled parody” is operating well within the bounds of First Amendment-protected speech, and no reasonable consumer is being fooled or harmed. “It is ironic that America’s leading distiller of whiskey both lacks a sense of humor and does not recognize when it—and everyone else—has had enough,” its response to Jack Daniel’s petition says. Its products are part of a “playful parodic tradition,” ranging from Topps’s Wacky Packages trading cards to the music of “Weird Al” Yankovic; it has neither sold liquor nor actually used the Jack Daniel’s name. “It merely mimicked enough of the iconic bottle that people would get the joke.” Setting aside the legal technicalities for a moment, the case is “ultimately about how much the purveyors of gag goods can laugh at trademark owners’ expense,” says Susan Scafidi, academic director of Fordham University Fashion Law Institute, and author of Who Owns Culture? Appropriation and Authenticity in American Law. The Ninth Circuit’s ruling “has created near-blanket protection for trademark-parody products,” she adds, “short of uses that are explicitly misleading.” Humor, after all, is notoriously subjective. (“An unofficial rule of thumb in parody cases,” Scafidi says, “has long been ‘if the judge laughs, the plaintiff loses.’”) Jack Daniel’s, then, is essentially seeking to establish a higher bar for parody that depends on mimicking trade dress and brand marks in order to count as an “expressive,” and, thus protected, form of speech. (While the Lanham Act, the official name of the U.S. trademark law, broadly protects trademarks from unauthorized uses that result in a “likelihood of confusion” in the marketplace, VIP convinced the Ninth Circuit that what applied instead is what’s called the “Rogers test”—a reference to a 1989 Second Circuit decision involving the use of Ginger Rogers’ name in the title of a film she wasn’t involved with—which requires a plaintiff to demonstrate that the alleged infringement is intentionally misleading and lacks any expressive value.)