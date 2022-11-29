Why is Apple limiting Chinese protesters’ use of AirDrop?

BY Wilfred Chan3 minute read

As mass protests against Xi Jinping’s hard-line “zero Covid” restrictions spread in China, demonstrators have had to contend with social media censorship, location tracking, and facial recognition from the world’s largest state-backed techno-surveillance apparatus.

But not every barrier can be traced solely to the Chinese government: On at least one front, Silicon Valley is involved, too. Earlier this month, Apple quietly added restrictions to its AirDrop feature for users in China, preventing customers from leaving their devices open to receiving files from passersby. In effect, the tech giant has eliminated Chinese activists’ ability to reach strangers using the widely available peer-to-peer communication tool. AirDrop allows users to semi-anonymously send files directly using Bluetooth to other Apple users nearby, as long as recipients have their devices set to be discoverable by “everyone.” Before Apple’s update, Chinese activists could use AirDrop to disseminate information to strangers in crowded areas without revealing their own personal details, or going through a centralized platform.

Apple’s new update, shipped with iOS 16.1.1 on November 9, has quashed this tactic. Now, Apple users in mainland China will only be able to set their discoverability to “everyone” for 10 minutes before they automatically switch back to “contacts only.” That means the vast majority of Apple devices in China will be unable to receive strangers’ AirDrops even if their users want them. Apple’s release notes don’t mention this change, and only list “Bug fixes and security updates.” Apple has not publicly commented on the change, and a company spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment. I saw AirDrop in action while covering Hong Kong’s pro-democracy uprisings between 2014 and 2019. With my discoverability set to “everyone,” I would occasionally receive AirDrops from strangers when visiting protest sites or even while standing on a packed bus or a subway. Sometimes the AirDrops contained details about upcoming demonstrations. Other times I received graphics with inspirational messages, or homemade political memes. Public expressions of dissent are far less common in mainland China, where decades of tight monitoring and harsh repression have all but stifled explicit political activism. But in October, just before Xi Jinping secured an unopposed third term as China’s leader, some mainland Chinese residents used AirDrop to call for an end of Xi’s dictatorship. November’s update has made AirDrop protests something unlikely to be seen in China again anytime soon.

Expand to continue reading ↓