This is what Gen Z’s ideal workplace looks like

BY Jude Cramer5 minute read

Gen Zers have officially entered the workforce, and they’re here to stay. Not just as interns or entry-level employees, either. Some entrepreneurial twentysomethings are already bosses, and they’re running their companies in accordance with their generation’s core values.

“I think Generation Z understands that we’re entitled to equality and freedom,” says Kelsey Davis, the 25-year-old founder and CEO of Cllctve, a portfolio platform for creators. “The culture is starting to switch, and you’re starting to see Gen Z make certain demands,” Davis says. “We want autonomy. We want trust. We want the freedom of choice.” Davis and the six other Gen Z startup founders we spoke with exemplify the future of work with a new generation in the driver’s seat. Here are six qualities Gen Zers are building into their ideal workplaces.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Prioritizing mental health Inspired by their own negative experiences with remote work, cofounders Yen Tan and Sid Pandiya created a tool, Kona, to help remote teams manage employee well-being and get ahead of burnout. Naturally, they do the same for their own staff. “The mission of the company is to make empathy mainstream at work; make it mainstream to actually be a good person and care about your people,” says Pandiya. Over 81% of Gen Zers have left a job for mental health reasons, so it’s essential to get ahead of it to maintain a strong team. Gen Z, in particular, has “grown up with mental health support in high schools, colleges. It’s mainstream to talk about your mental health,” explains Pandiya. “People understand it. We expect this to be a normal topic of conversation and get the right level of support from the right people wherever we go, and we come to the workforce and don’t get it.”

One way Kona puts that into practice is by enforcing its employees to take a minimum of 15 days paid time off. “Unlimited PTO is really a misnomer,” Tan explains. “When you have a culture that doesn’t support folks actually taking PTO, you often run into folks that are burned out, even though there’s this unlimited PTO policy.” Putting values before growth Cofounders Ellie Chen and Jensen Neff knew their fashion brand had to serve a purpose. As Neff puts it, “It’s a big commitment to bring something new into the world, into a world that doesn’t need a ton of new.” That’s why their brand, Oddli, uses deadstock and organic fabrics to create trendy, innovative designs. But the selling point is less the clothes themselves, and more the morals behind them.

“I think for previous generations, the playbook of building a brand or building a company was growth, at any cost,” says Chen. “Yes, we want to grow because we think Oddli’s special and we want it in people’s hands, but it’s more about, one, how do we protect the planet? Two, how do we create a product and a vision that’s really going to bring joy and be additive?” Neff agrees, noting that brand loyalty is big for Gen Z shoppers, so cultivating a workplace and a product in tune with their values is key. “When I’m buying a piece now, it’s not enough for it to be an anonymous uniform. I need to know the story and the mission, and often the founders behind this piece of clothing, ” Neff says. Avoiding hierarchies Rahul Sengottuvelu did a summer internship at Meta (then Facebook) while in college. He didn’t enjoy it.

“That was a giant megacorp. It’s like Disneyland, almost, except it’s really boring,” he says. “So it’s the opposite of Disneyland.” Sengottuvelu says he didn’t enjoy the company’s rigid hierarchical structure, which made it hard to connect with higher-ups and easy to get lost in bureaucracy. So, for his own company, an automated customer service platform called Cohere, he implemented a totally flat structure. “Trying to have as little structure as possible in the early stage helps [you] move quickly,” Sengottuvelu says. “The more rules and structure you put in, you start enforcing them, and that kind of slows you down because you’re not focusing on the business or the product. You’re focusing on all the silly little rules that you’re creating.”

advertisement

Flexibility Thanks to the pandemic, remote work has become widespread, and thanks in part to Gen Z, it’s here to stay—at least to some degree. All of the startups we feature here are either fully remote or hybrid, creating new flexibility for employees while introducing new challenges. At Kona, even when some employees are together in person, the whole team will break out their laptops to accommodate remote employees. “We default to remote in order to make sure that nobody feels left out, nobody feels like a satellite, and we’re able to improve communication overall,” Tan explains.

And at Authentic, a blockchain-based certification tool for high-value goods, founder Quinn Litherland is leading a fully remote team. Though he hopes to shift to a hybrid model in the future, for now, “emojis are the lifeblood” of his company’s culture. That includes default options, like the rocket ship for congratulations, and custom designs, like a hyperactive squirrel,—one example of the unique emojis Litherland says his team creates on a weekly basis. “We’ve really started to invest a lot more in the emoji reactions, in celebrating small wins, celebrating big wins, being there for one another,” Litherland says. “Just being a little silly, especially when remote, is really important.”

Autonomy Gone are the days of the rigid 9 to 5, and of clear-cut instructions for how things should be done. Instead, Gen Z founders are prioritizing autonomy in their employees. “You hire people because they’re smarter than you, ideally, because they have this domain expertise,” explains Davis, citing her team at Cllctve. “I believe when you give people the authority to govern those areas with a shared understanding of the end outcomes that are expected, it creates a naturally more collaborative, participatory work environment and culture internally.” Sengottuvelu agrees, with his team at Cohere setting their own hours according to what works best for them.