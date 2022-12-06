In 2013, a scientific study suggested that a messy desk is a sign of genius , dispelling a centuries-old myth that a cluttered desk suggests a cluttered mind. Except messy desks can be an eyesore. So if you’re in that category—of messy desk owners, or geniuses—then meet the Flip Desk.

As its name suggests, the Flip Desk lets you flip over your clutter and discharge it all into a sort of hammock hanging beneath it. Developed by two industrial design students from South Korea’s Kookmin University, the Flip Desk would fit right into a student’s dorm room, or anyone, like me, whose desk is in permanent disarray.

The concept is simple: When the hammock is empty, it is stretched just beneath the desk, waiting for mealtime. But when a surprise visitor stops by, as the students’ video suggests, you can unclip the hammock and let it drop towards the back of the desk, its mouth wide open. Then all you have to do is tilt up the surface of the desk, and slide everything inside it—out of sight, out of mind.

It may not quite hit the mark for neat freaks (all you have to do is look at the desk in profile to break the illusion), but it’s a pretty neat idea for anyone who likes to play pretend. I just wonder if it would pass the Marie Kondo test.