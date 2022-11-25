You don’t need to go to the theater this weekend to see Scorsese’s new (fake) film

BY Jude Cramer3 minute read

Remember that old Martin Scorsese movie, Goncharov? From 1973, with the Russian and Italian mobsters duking it out in Naples? If you don’t, that’s because it was never made—but the internet would tell you a different story. The made-up film exploded in popularity this week on Tumblr and Twitter, where users have constructed media and fandom around a movie that never existed in the first place.

https://beelzeebub.tumblr.com/post/701284869475614720/goncharov-1973-dir-martin-scorsese-the Goncharov’s story started last summer, when a since-deleted Tumblr account posted a misprinted tag from some boots they’d bought online, which read, “Martin Scorsese Presents Goncharov.” The user complained that the movie didn’t exist, prompting a reply that went viral on the platform: “This idiot hasn’t seen Goncharov.” Of course, no one had seen Goncharov. The tag, as another Tumblr user deduced, was meant to say Gomorrah, a 2008 Italian movie Scorsese attached his name to for its U.S. release. But the seeds were sown, and the Goncharov fandom was born, collaboratively crafting not only the movie itself, but its legacy as a film. The “film” follows the titular Goncharov, a Russian mafia boss who finds himself in Naples with his wife (or fianc´ee?), Katya. The two find themselves in conflict with the Russian mob, the Italian mob, and with each other—apparently, Katya betrays Goncharov in the end, a subversion of tropes for women in mafia movies that film buffs still admire today. The movie has a running motif of clocks, a whole lot of homoerotic subtext, and commentary on the Cold War politics of the time.

