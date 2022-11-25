Find The Prompt is a fun, missing-letter game that captures the AI zeitgeist. Like Wordle, you only get one prompt a day, but unlike Wordle, you have to guess a string of words that were used to create the AI-generated image on the page. French entrepreneur Nicolas LeRoux launched the game last week as a way to pull back the curtain on a process that is often obscured from the public. “For people who aren’t programmers or digital artists but just curious about how it works, it’s a way to understand that someone wrote this prompt and it generated the image,” says LeRoux.

LeRoux says there are two kinds of AI artists: those who keep their prompt to themselves, and those who post them on aggregator sites like Prompt Hero or Playground AI. This is where he sources the images and associated prompts.

The game interface consists of one image and a string of boxed-up letters. As one player pointed out on Twitter, “the letters look like one of those serial killer letters stitched together from magazine cutouts.” One day, you might be served a short prompt about an “old Arab man wearing a turban dancing in a Turkish mosque.” The next, you may have to work your way through a string of adjectives like a “tiny cute and adorable piglet adventurer dressed in a warm overcoat with survival gear on a winter day.”