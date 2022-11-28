Clay is a promising new service that helps keep track of your contacts

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Clay is a promising new service for managing your contacts. It automatically builds a portfolio of people you know once you link it to your email, calendar, Twitter, and Linkedin. It provides useful context for meetings, helpful nudges to stay in touch with people, and an easy and powerful way to search your rolodex.

Even so, it has some limitations. Clay so far lacks native Android and PC apps. And it’s expensive— $20/month after a two-week free trial. Students or those who work for a non-profit can email team@clay.earth about free access. And as a Wonder Tools reader, you can try it for 60 days free. The Clay team says their goal is to bring the price down over time and to introduce a free plan in the future.

I recommend it for people with thousands of contacts who rely heavily on personal outreach for work. But for others, a combination of LinkedIn and your built-in phone contact manager may be adequate.