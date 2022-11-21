Colorado Springs shooting: How to help victims, families, and the LGBTQ community

Five people died in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and 25 others were injured, with the shooter now facing charges of murder and hate crimes. The incident evokes dark memories of past tragedies, like the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in a year that saw over 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Club Q, the club where the shooting occurred, condemned the “senseless attack on our community.” A statement from President Joe Biden on Transgender Day of Remembrance, just one day after the shooting, included a note that “too many LGBTQI+ people in the United States—and around the world—continue to face unconscionable attacks.”
Organizations and community members in Colorado and beyond are leading fundraising efforts and calls for support. Here’s how you can help the families and victims, and support the broader LGBTQ community in the midst of this tragedy:
How to help Colorado Springs victims:
- The Colorado Healing Fund, activated to support Club Q victims. The fund started in 2018 with initial funding from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to support communities and victims following mass tragedies with emotional, financial, and physical needs.
- A number of verified GoFundMe fundraisers emerged to support families of victims, public altars for victims, and medical expenses:
- For funeral, medical, and other expenses for families of victims and survivors, organized by Good Judy Garage in Denver
- For medical and funeral expenses for the victims and families, organized by a former employee of Club Q and supporting Colorado Gives
- For five public altars honoring the victims, including resources, travel, and supplies organized by Classroom of Compassion
- For a DJ injured at Club Q who needed surgery for gunshot wounds, organized by a friend
- For siblings recovering from gunshot wounds, organized by their brother
- For the victims and survivors, organized by VictimsFirst
How to support the broader LGBTQ community (in Colorado and beyond):
- Inside Out Youth Services is a Colorado Springs-based advocacy group dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth through programming, education, peer support, and more.
- One Colorado leads advocacy and lobbying efforts for equality for the LGBTQ community in Colorado and their families.
- The Trevor Project serves LGBTQ youth as the largest suicide prevention and mental health organization in the world. “We are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the Colorado LGBTQ community. The Trevor Project is here for LGBTQ young people who need help or support processing this tragic news,” Kasey Suffredini, The Trevor Project’s vice president of advocacy and government affairs, said in a statement.
- The New York City Anti-Violence Project (AVP) works to end violence against the LGBTQ community, provides resources and support, and coordinates the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs (NCAVP). “We know this news can affect each of us differently, and we are here to support those who need help during this difficult time,” a statement from the NCAVP included.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards is TODAY, Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.