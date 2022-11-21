Colorado Springs shooting: How to help victims, families, and the LGBTQ community

Five people died in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and 25 others were injured, with the shooter now facing charges of murder and hate crimes. The incident evokes dark memories of past tragedies, like the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in a year that saw over 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Club Q, the club where the shooting occurred, condemned the “senseless attack on our community.” A statement from President Joe Biden on Transgender Day of Remembrance, just one day after the shooting, included a note that “too many LGBTQI+ people in the United States—and around the world—continue to face unconscionable attacks.”

Organizations and community members in Colorado and beyond are leading fundraising efforts and calls for support. Here’s how you can help the families and victims, and support the broader LGBTQ community in the midst of this tragedy:

How to help Colorado Springs victims:



How to support the broader LGBTQ community (in Colorado and beyond):