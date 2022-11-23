Netflix’s strange ‘Glass Onion: Knives Out 2’ release strategy just might work

On Wednesday, November 23, the cumbersomely titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will become the first Netflix original to play in the world’s largest exhibitors’ theaters. Far from a traditional release, whatever that even means these days, its limited run will last just one week, followed by a 23-day wait until the film shows up under Netflix subscribers’ Christmas trees. It’s an experimental rollout, light on precedent and heavy on uncertainties.

What the experiment means for the future of moviegoing, though, is a puzzle box even Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc might not be able to sleuth his way out of. Let’s take a crack at it anyway.

Netflix goes to the movies

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 surprise smash Knives Out marks an end to, or at least the complicating of, a nearly decade-long cinematic stalemate between the streamer and the largest theater chains. After coming out of the original content-gate hot in 2013 with Emmy-winning hits like House of Cards, the company turned its attention to films. The first was 2015’s Beasts of No Nation, a prestige sociopolitical drama starring Idris Elba and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, clearly intended to replicate the instant award success Netflix had just enjoyed in the TV space. When the company announced its plans to debut in theaters the same day as streaming, though, exhibitors balked.

Both sides made good points. If Netflix’s zillion subscribers could just as easily stay home to watch the film, it might broadly play to half-empty theaters. But if it was showing in too many theaters, and beyond the seven days it takes to qualify for awards, potential subscribers might not feel sufficiently enticed into signing on. (The desire to avoid splashing out on a theatrical marketing campaign, which is usually 50% of a film’s actual production budget, likely also helped shape the streamer’s thinking here) Ultimately, the four largest chains—AMC, Carmike, Cinemark, and Regal—opted out. Netflix circumvented them with independent theaters, but Beasts of No Nation subsequently eked out only $90,000 at the box office and was snubbed by the Oscars, despite its critical darling status.