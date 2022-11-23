The science of building a remote culture

While some companies are calling employees back into the office, nearly half of the workforce is still working remotely at least part of the time. Nearly 15% of all high-paying jobs are now available remotely, and about half of US workers say they’d be willing to take a pay cut to continue working from home. It seems inevitable that remote work is not going away anytime soon.

If your company is planning to keep working remotely, or considering this change, you may wonder how to build a company culture when employees are rarely (if ever) together in the same building. While it may seem a challenge, there are actual steps you can take to build a remote working community that is every bit as rich in culture as any in-office workplace. A WIDER TALENT POOL When you’re hiring for remote work positions, it’s a good idea to do so with your desired company culture and values in mind. Fortunately, remote work companies have the ability to access a wider talent pool, hiring the best workers from far-flung locations instead of being tied to a specific region or city.

Train your hiring managers to screen for values in addition to skills and experience. Pose values-based questions like, “Have you ever been asked to compromise your values on the job? If so, how did you handle it?” Using these questions alongside standard skills-based inquiries and tests will give you a good idea of not only how qualified a candidate may be, but also how well they will fit in. You can also use a tool like Strengthsfinder to better understand the job seeker’s personality. Plot each successful hire’s results alongside your other team members’ scores to get a clear picture of the group as a whole. For management, use the Leadership Circle Profile or similar tools. A COMMUNITY BUILT ON TRUST

One of the biggest challenges of a primarily online group dynamic is the loss of tone and body language in text-based communication. Without these language cues, communication, trust, and community can be stunted. The good news is that you can make up for this shortcoming by employing a combination of several intentional strategies to build a healthy community within your team. TIPS FOR BUILDING A REMOTE CULTURE THAT WORKS Schedule Virtual Happy Hours

Regularly schedule time for your team to simply come together and blow off some steam. Invite new hires to attend these events, even before their first day on the job. Team-Led Onboarding Get your whole team involved in the onboarding process to help ensure each new member has access and direct communication with as many team members as possible.

Invest Management Time Set up a schedule for all new hires that gives them access to their direct managers for about 15 minutes a day, every day. Feedback And Action

Poll all employees on a routine basis, asking for feedback on all aspects of the company. Act on this feedback wherever possible. Share Kudos When you get good feedback from clients, be sure to share it with the whole team. Ask your team to share feedback with one another.

“Help Me” Chat Rooms Set up chat rooms with the express intention of encouraging team members to ask for and give help to others. Make Introductions

Use a tool like Slack’s Donut meetings to allow employees from disparate teams to get to know each other on a personal level. Company-Wide Meetings Bring the entire team together regularly to share transparent information about the health of the company and its future.

Breakout Rooms In larger meetings, set up breakout rooms that allow smaller groups to discuss the meeting’s topics and address any concerns that may be lost in the larger group. Wellness Challenges

Encourage team members to take part in simple wellness challenges that encourage good health and friendly competition. Have Fun Take your work seriously, but also ensure your team has a space to have a bit of fun throughout the day. Share pet photos, personal stories, memes, and jokes, and encourage everyone to do the same. Play “would you rather” or other nonsensical games and let everyone on the team share in the fun.

STAY ACCOUNTABLE BUT FLEXIBLE It’s best to adopt the motto “trust but verify” when it comes to remote workers. There is no need to be overly reliant on a set schedule, except where it is important for collaboration. Instead, allow your workers to set their own schedules (as the work allows). As long as the work gets done, and done well, does it really matter whether it’s done at 9 a.m. or 9 p.m.? Track hours with a tool like Harvest and then compare the output against expected billable percentages, then only check the details if you notice a discrepancy. If something seems off, chat with the team member to see if there’s a legitimate reason before assuming the worst.