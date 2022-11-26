How Alexa, Echo, and other devices became a drag on Amazon’s revenue

When Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced earlier this week that Amazon would be conducting layoffs, he called out one team in particular: devices and books, which is responsible for products including Alexa, Kindle readers, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, and a household robot known as Astro.
In a memo to employees, Jassy described the “difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses.” The news followed a prior announcement that Amazon would pause incremental hiring for corporate roles. In total, the company is expected to eliminate 3% of its corporate workforce, or roughly 10,000 people.
Analysts say that Amazon’s devices group makes for an easy target because it contains experimental products that have yet to catch on with consumers. They also wonder whether devices are helping to drive Amazon’s famous customer flywheel, and whether some of the most popular, like Echo, can be monetized.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon’s devices group has grown over the years into a sprawling operation. According to The New York Times, the group was losing $5 billion a year as recently as 2018, when its ranks included 10,000 engineers.
By some measures, Amazon’s aggressive push into devices, as part of a broader effort to own the smart home, has been an enormous success. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which conducts market research, has consistently found that Amazon dominates the smart speaker market, for example. In a June survey CIRP conducted, 69% of respondents who had purchased a smart speaker in the past year said they had bought an Amazon Echo. Google Home followed with 25% market share, while Apple HomePod (5%) and Facebook Portal (1%) trailed far behind.
Nearly half of people who own an Amazon Echo own more than one, CIRP surveys suggest.