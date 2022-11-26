How Alexa, Echo, and other devices became a drag on Amazon’s revenue

When Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced earlier this week that Amazon would be conducting layoffs, he called out one team in particular: devices and books, which is responsible for products including Alexa, Kindle readers, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, and a household robot known as Astro.

In a memo to employees, Jassy described the “difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses.” The news followed a prior announcement that Amazon would pause incremental hiring for corporate roles. In total, the company is expected to eliminate 3% of its corporate workforce, or roughly 10,000 people.

Analysts say that Amazon’s devices group makes for an easy target because it contains experimental products that have yet to catch on with consumers. They also wonder whether devices are helping to drive Amazon’s famous customer flywheel, and whether some of the most popular, like Echo, can be monetized.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.