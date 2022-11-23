Five minutes before the drop, you’re ready. Browser poised, you’re logged in, payment info up to date. As the scheduled time approaches, you start frantically refreshing. And . . . not again! Another limited release sold out in seconds. Don’t blame the lightning-fast fingers of your fellow human shoppers. Blame the Grinch bots.

A “bot” refers to any software program designed to simulate a human user on the internet. There are “good” bots—such as the web crawlers Google uses to index the internet—and there are “bad bots,” used for things like account-takeover attacks (to gain access to financial accounts or personal data) and inventory scalping. (The bots that Elon Musk worried about before his purchase of Twitter were so-called account-generation bots, which create fake social media users.)

Inventory-scalping bots, aka “Grinch bots,” tend to proliferate as the holidays approach. Last year, bot-related attacks on retail sites grew 10% in October, and another 34% in November, according to data published by cybersecurity firm Imperva in its 2022 Bad Bot Report. In September and October of this year, Imperva saw an average of 69.5 million bot requests across e-commerce sites daily, versus a monthly average in 2022 of 46.5 million. Thanks to a massive attack that hit a major retailer with 5.2 billion automated requests, this November has been the busiest month yet for the cybersecurity firm, which serves more than 6,200 enterprises and organizations worldwide.

Bots likely played a big role in last week’s Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster imbroglio. In a well-intentioned effort to deter bot scalpers, Ticketmaster had distributed unique codes to preregistered users, which let them in for a presale. But when the site opened up for these 1.5 million “verified” fans, it was hit with 14 million users—humans and bots. Chaos ensued, and thousands were left without tickets. Before general tickets sales began, resale tickets were already appearing, with reports as high as $28,000. The regular public sale was canceled.