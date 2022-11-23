Five minutes before the drop, you’re ready. Browser poised, you’re logged in, payment info up to date. As the scheduled time approaches, you start frantically refreshing. And . . . not again! Another limited release sold out in seconds. Don’t blame the lightning-fast fingers of your fellow human shoppers. Blame the Grinch bots.
A “bot” refers to any software program designed to simulate a human user on the internet. There are “good” bots—such as the web crawlers Google uses to index the internet—and there are “bad bots,” used for things like account-takeover attacks (to gain access to financial accounts or personal data) and inventory scalping. (The bots that Elon Musk worried about before his purchase of Twitter were so-called account-generation bots, which create fake social media users.)
Inventory-scalping bots, aka “Grinch bots,” tend to proliferate as the holidays approach. Last year, bot-related attacks on retail sites grew 10% in October, and another 34% in November, according to data published by cybersecurity firm Imperva in its 2022 Bad Bot Report. In September and October of this year, Imperva saw an average of 69.5 million bot requests across e-commerce sites daily, versus a monthly average in 2022 of 46.5 million. Thanks to a massive attack that hit a major retailer with 5.2 billion automated requests, this November has been the busiest month yet for the cybersecurity firm, which serves more than 6,200 enterprises and organizations worldwide.
Bots likely played a big role in last week’s Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster imbroglio. In a well-intentioned effort to deter bot scalpers, Ticketmaster had distributed unique codes to preregistered users, which let them in for a presale. But when the site opened up for these 1.5 million “verified” fans, it was hit with 14 million users—humans and bots. Chaos ensued, and thousands were left without tickets. Before general tickets sales began, resale tickets were already appearing, with reports as high as $28,000. The regular public sale was canceled.
Here’s what you should know about these potential holiday spoilers, including what businesses are doing to stop them—and how you can improve your odds against them.
Bots are getting worse
According to Imperva, which has tracked human and bot traffic since 2014, nonhuman software agents currently account for about 42% of all internet traffic; and since 2018, the proportion of bad bots across all websites has increased from 20.4% to nearly 28% in 2021. Nearly two-thirds of bad bot traffic is classified as “evasive”—that is, it uses techniques such as imitating human-like mouse movement and clicks, regularly changing IP addresses, and timing requests to appear more like a legitimate user. Over 31% of bad bot traffic is “advanced,” meaning it uses cutting-edge detection-evasion scripts. Bad actors don’t even need to troll the dark web to find a plug-and-play bot for their needs—software is easy to find on the plain old internet.
Retail is a target
Bots impact many industries—about 84% of financial institutions, for example, have experienced account takeovers in the past year, costing billions of dollars, according to research by the Aberdeen Group. But many of the most advanced bad bots now target retail and travel sites. Imperva estimates that roughly 40% of all traffic to retail sites comes from bots; and in 2021, 22.6% of all online retail logins were malicious—nearly twice the volume of other industries.