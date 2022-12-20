Fast company logo
Every dollar counts this holiday season, and these sites serve up great bargains all year long.

Use these 5 sites to get the best last-minute holiday deals on tech gear

[Source photos: Rawpixel; Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth

As the resident cheapskate here in Fast Company’s technology section, I consider it my duty to prevent you fine people from overpaying for gadgets.

Of course, this advice should hold up all year long, but this time of year is especially grueling. It seems like everything’s on sale, it’s going fast, and most people’s dollars aren’t stretching nearly as far as they used to.

In that spirit, here are five of my favorite deals sites. Check them out before you wrap up your holiday shopping.

DealNews

If you don’t want to comb through multiple sites, just swing by DealNews once in a while. It’s got a steady stream of well-curated deals that strikes a nice balance between quantity and quality.

You’ll find that just about every deal here comes from a store that you’ve actually heard of, and you can search deals by popularity or staff picks to see which ones are most worth considering.

Brad’s Deals

Half blog, half deals site, Brad’s Deals puts a human being behind every deal post to provide a bit of context.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

