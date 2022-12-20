Use these 5 sites to get the best last-minute holiday deals on tech gear

As the resident cheapskate here in Fast Company’s technology section, I consider it my duty to prevent you fine people from overpaying for gadgets.

Of course, this advice should hold up all year long, but this time of year is especially grueling. It seems like everything’s on sale, it’s going fast, and most people’s dollars aren’t stretching nearly as far as they used to.

In that spirit, here are five of my favorite deals sites. Check them out before you wrap up your holiday shopping.

DealNews

If you don’t want to comb through multiple sites, just swing by DealNews once in a while. It’s got a steady stream of well-curated deals that strikes a nice balance between quantity and quality.