How ‘digital twins’ could change the way we develop new drugs

BY Adam Bluestein4 minute read

Clinical trials are the quicksand of drug development. Clinical trials to support a new drug can drag out for six to seven years, on average, with a median cost of $19 million. Now, using machine learning and generative AI, a startup called Unlearn.ai is aiming to transform clinical trials by tackling one of its biggest challenges: recruiting enough people to participate. Its solution? Digital twins.

Finding qualified participants for clinical trials—people who match specific disease characteristics and target demographics—has long been a challenge, especially when drugs reach critical Phase 3 studies, which can require hundreds or thousands of participants to test an investigational drug. Clinical trials of new drugs typically compare an investigational treatment to the current standard of care—or a placebo, if there is no standard-of-care therapy that’s approved or available. In random controlled trials, people who enroll in the trial are randomly placed into one “arm” or another—the experimental arm or the control arm. The efficacy of a treatment is determined by the difference in outcomes between the groups. Often patients who sign up for experimental treatments are desperate cases, and do not want to be in the control group. Ethically, there’s growing sensitivity to enrolling patients in trials only to give them standard-of-care treatment, which is already available without the additional hassles that participating in a trial may require. The concept of a digital twin has been around for a while: It’s basically a software simulation of some real-world system—a jet engine, a factory, a global supply chain—used to predict how it will run, and how it will break down, over time. Although widely used in systems engineering and fields like manufacturing, the digital twin is a relatively new concept in life sciences. “People in the healthcare space think it must be a healthcare concept, because it has the word ‘twin’ in it,” says Unlearn.ai’s CEO and founder Charles Fisher, who previously worked as a machine learning engineer at Leap Motion and as a computational biologist at Pfizer.

The digital twins that concern Fisher at Unlearn—which now employs about 60 people and this year raised $50 million in funding—are individualized computer simulations of people. “We’re taking historical data, real-world data, about a particular disease and how it progresses on current treatments, and encapsulating that within a computer model,” he says. “Then, if I enroll in a clinical trial, we take data from me at the beginning of the trial, put that into the model, and it creates simulations of what might happen to me in the future.” So, if the real you gets the experimental treatment, your digital twin gets run through an algorithm to see what would have happened if you didn’t. The technology underlying Unlearn’s platform is a combination of classical machine learning and so-called generative AI, of which DALL-E 2 is probably the most famous current example. “We are taking the same kinds of models that they are using for generating images and applying it to our work generating synthetic patients,” Fisher says. How accurate is it? Unlearn has had an early focus on Alzheimer’s disease, and in a peer-reviewed September 2019 article in Nature Scientific Reports, Fisher and his team reported on the development of digital twins for Alzheimer’s disease that generated detailed synthetic patient data on disease progression over 18 months that was statistically indistinguishable from the actual data. New digital twin models will be validated through a hybrid trial design, Fisher says. Study participants will still be randomized into a treatment and a control group. But thanks to the added power of digital twin predictions, the human control groups can be up to a third smaller. At the beginning of the trial, data from all participants will be used to create twins that simulate the outcome of treatment with a placebo. Actual patients randomized to the placebo group will provide an internal measure of how accurate the model is in the actual trial population. “We’re making the trials smaller only through making the control group smaller,” says Fisher. “So, if you participate in one of these trials, you have a much higher probability of getting the experimental drug.”