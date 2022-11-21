The best workplaces aren’t just hybrid, they’re flexible—here’s why

BY Tracy Brower4 minute read

The pandemic has caused plenty of reflection on what kind of work works well. Many organizations are embracing flexible and hybrid work, but some are insisting that workers work full time from the office. There may be cases where an all-office-all-the-time model is valid for particular businesses, but new data suggests offering flexibility may be a better bet.

Over the past several years we have found that hybrid work models can offer the best of both worlds—the ability to meet personal demands and also to collaborate side-by-side with colleagues on meaningful work. Today, a large percentage of people are working in a hybrid manner, according to a study by Atlassian. The study found that hybrid work is up from 27% in 2021 to 43% in 2022. And research suggests that many workers enjoy working from home. A Monster poll revealed that 66% of workers don’t want to return to the office full time. Some people are especially committed to flexible working, with 54% saying they would rather have a root canal than come into the office full time, and 73% reporting they would miss the opportunity to catch up on quick chores like laundry and dishes while working from home. Defining flexible work Flexible work goes one step beyond hybrid work, in that it empowers individuals to decide where, and when, and how they work. Flexible work includes offering more choice in working hours and allowing people to choose what projects they work on and who they want to work with.

The workplace also has a role to play in flexibility as well. A flexible office might offer not only a workstation, but also a café, enclosed spaces, or comfy living-room-type areas to allow people to choose an environment that works for them. No matter what kind of flexibility an organization offers, more is generally better. When companies are creative about not just where, but also when, with whom, and how people work, it signals they’re paying attention to all the lessons learned over the past couple years, prioritizing the employee experience, and adapting for the future. Flexibility may be good for people, but is it good for business as well? Does it contribute to outcomes or performance? Is it worth it? New data suggests the answers to these questions are yes—and the impacts are striking.

Innovation Atlassian found that when people have flexible working options, 71% report their team is innovative, compared with only 57% without flexible options. It makes sense innovation would be affected. When people have more autonomy and choice, they are more free to think broadly and creatively. They are also less limited by the stress that is associated with time poverty. In addition, the creative process includes time for brainstorming and collaboration, which is often done most effectively face-to-face. And the creative process also requires time for incubation and rumination, which is often done most effectively alone. Hybrid and flexible working align with the ebb and flow of innovation.

Positive culture When people have more flexibility, they also have a more positive outlook on their company’s culture, with 83% feeling good about culture, compared with only 47% of those without flexibility. Flexibility is powerful because it demonstrates a company trusts its employees and recognizes the importance of the whole person. In addition, having choice and autonomy are linked with people who are healthier, happier, and more engaged. Indiana University researchers found in both 2016 and 2020 that when people had a lot of stress and little choice, they suffered, but when they had high stress jobs and greater flexibility and choice, they saw positive outcomes. When a company provides choice and autonomy, employees are more likely to have the desire to engage, commit, and stick with a company—creating a positive loop for constructive, rewarding cultures.

Team health Another aspect of flexibility is the health of teams. In fact, with greater flexibility, the odds of a team being described as unhealthy declined from 29% in 2021 to only 5% in 2022. Teams are most effective when they’re able to meet both individual and organizational needs, and workplace flexibility can help balance both sets of needs. When people are together, they can more effectively co-create, generate ideas, solve problems, and work through ambiguous challenges. And when people are alone, they can accomplish more routine or contemplative work. Teams often require both of these types of work. What’s more, teams function best when they have trust at both the relationship level (people can be themselves and trust others with personal issues) and the task level (people trust others to follow through, follow up, and complete tasks). When work is more flexible, people can be more transparent about their personal commitments, and they also have the ability to adjust schedules to meet work needs—both of which help the team function effectively.