If it were up to me, I’d have all my video calls in an app like Vowel .

Compared to the likes of Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Vowel makes meetings more useful and enjoyable. It provides a shared scratchpad for notes and action items, lets you block out time limits for each discussion topic, and automatically generates a searchable transcript at the end.

Alas, I’m usually not the decision maker when it comes to virtual meeting venues, and so back to Zoom I inevitably go.

Vowel is part of a new wave of startups that want to rethink videoconferencing yet again. Alongside others such as Butter, Switchboard, and Around (which was acquired by whiteboard service Miro last month), these companies believe the video chat tools we hastily adopted during the pandemic aren’t all that helpful for productivity.