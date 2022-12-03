Zoox CEO Aicha Evans keeps the self-driving robotaxi faith

BY Jaclyn Trop9 minute read

In January 2019, Aicha Evans sat on a Jamaican beach staring at a career crossroads: Should she remain Intel’s chief strategist or become chief executive of Zoox, a self-driving-car startup?



Born in Senegal, raised in Paris, and educated at George Washington University, Evans, then 49, weighed her options. She’d spent two decades rising through the ranks of semiconductor companies—Skyworks, Rockwell Semiconductor, Conexant, and then Intel. But after a dozen years at America’s most iconic chipmaker, “I had decided that I was not going to leave to go to another big company,” Evans recalls when we chat in November, “because at the end of the day, it was sort of going to be the same everywhere. I already knew the movie, the plot, the actors, the drama.”



Zoox, by contrast, would take Evans into uncharted territory. Not only would she now be joining the startup’s quest to build an autonomous, battery-electric robotaxi and ride-hailing business, but she’d also become the first African-American female CEO of an autonomous vehicle (AV) company. There was a time, early in Evans’s career in tech, when corporate veterans like her were routinely tapped to run startups, but those days have largely passed.

“I am not a Silicon Valley-like founder,” she says. “I take a lot of risk, and I like disruption, but I grew up through the corporate engine.”



Evans decided that if she were going to leave Intel, the position would have to satisfy an improbable range of criteria: a small, private, Silicon Valley-based company, working with impactful technology and helmed by founders “who wanted or needed to partner with somebody like me,” Evans says, “because they truly felt that that’s what they needed and not because someone told them, ‘Okay, you need some adult supervision.’”



So she visited Zoox’s headquarters in Foster City, California, where the startup was building an early prototype for the robotaxi it aims to commercialize. “Instead of just sitting in a conference room, we walked around, so I got to feel the energy. I got to see the vehicle being worked on. Then I went on vacation for two weeks in Jamaica and made the final decision.”



Evans joined Zoox in February 2019, responsible for mobilizing teams across the company’s robotics, vehicle engineering, software, artificial intelligence, and quality assurance departments to create a driverless vehicle from the ground up. She was competing with a bevy of rivals also racing to shape the autonomous future, backed by such behemoths as Google, General Motors, and Ford. Zoox’s ambitious two-part goal: to create a smartphone-based robotaxi service to compete with Uber and Lyft as well as the purpose-built vehicles to supply it. Zoox’s fully autonomous, all-electric robotaxi [Photo: courtesy of Zoox] Autonomous driving represents a colossal challenge poised to reinvent society—eventually. Over the past decade, many of tech’s brightest minds have spent billions of dollars trying to make self-driving cars a reality and will undoubtedly spend billions more on the pursuit. Meanwhile, the industry’s hype cycle has given way to a trough of disillusionment, with several leading evangelists even becoming naysayers. “You’d be hard-pressed to find another industry that’s invested so many dollars in R&D and that has delivered so little,” Anthony Levandowski told Bloomberg in October. Levandowski, cofounder of Google’s self-driving-car program and former poster boy for autonomous technology, reversed his position following his criminal conviction for taking Google’s trade secrets to his next job at Uber. Now, he claims, the tech is only suited to controlled environments, such as the mines that his new autonomous trucking startup, Pronto, serves. The industry can veer from hope to despair, sometimes in the same day. In October, Israel-based Mobileye completed an IPO—its second in eight years, after being owned by Intel in between—whereas the once-promising AV startup Argo AI abruptly disbanded. Volkswagen and Ford had pledged $3.6 billion in investment but pulled their support as the project lagged. Ford originally expected to roll out autonomous technology across its passenger cars in 2021 but said it’s no longer considered a priority. Amazon also reportedly planned to use Argo’s technology in its fleet of battery-electric Rivian delivery vans.

“Forget about profits,” Levandowski said. “What’s the combined revenue of all the robotaxi, robotruck, robo-whatever companies? Is it a million dollars? Maybe. I think it’s more like zero.”



Ask Evans about these kind of comments, and she says that’s just noise to her. “It’s very important to have irrational belief,” she tells me, “because that’s what gives you the energy to keep pushing forward.” While it is true that Zoox, founded in 2014 at Stanford University, has yet to generate revenue, she’s focused on the long game. She has faced daunting odds before, working on wireless telecommunications projects during her career. “We had this dream 20 years ago of what is now possible today via data and internet in your pocket,” she says. “But let me tell you that when we were working just to have 3G roaming work, putting the internet in your pocket seemed pretty unattainable.”



Zoox is currently testing its autonomous stack—the bundle of lidar, radar, and cameras that help its vehicle perceive and adjust to its surroundings. It’s doing so in Toyota Highlander SUVs across San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle. These trial runs are in service of Zoox’s goal to create its own driverless vehicle from scratch, an endeavor that even Apple has reportedly struggled with, due to its complexity.



Google’s Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise have already launched commercial driverless robotaxi services in San Francisco. But unlike competitors, or “fellow travelers,” as Evans calls them, Zoox isn’t merely retrofitting regular cars with an autonomous stack. Instead, Zoox’s purpose-built robotaxi intends to forego pedals, a steering wheel, a driver’s seat, and a discernible front or rear end. The four-passenger cube’s symmetry is suited to bidirectional driving, allowing it to navigate narrow streets without needing to execute any treacherous three-point turns. The interior features plenty of space for passengers to work, sleep, or socialize while traveling. “Our approach is different because we are not trying to make the cars of today self-driving,” Evans says. Zoox’s design features a sensor pod atop each corner of the robotaxi’s flat roof, which allows the vehicle to see more than 300 feet in any direction. “The shape of the vehicle is perfect for autonomous driving because each of those sensor pods has a 270-degree field of view,” Zoox cofounder and CTO Jesse Levinson said during the vehicle’s public debut on a TechCrunch conference stage in May. “Because there’s one on each corner, not only can we see everything 360 degrees but we have an overlapping, redundant field of view that helps us see around things.”

