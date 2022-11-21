These are the 4 lessons I learned from selling my company

Together with my business partner, Randy Stieghorst, we grew into a global enterprise. We never intended to sell the company, but over the years, we came across several acquisition opportunities. None ever seemed like the right move until a year ago, when an opportunity that felt different and was worth serious consideration came up.

I knew any decision would significantly impact the whole family, so I asked my then 11-year-old son what he thought about me possibly stepping away from LCW—the only job role he had ever known me to have.

“No mom, you can’t do that. You are my business-owner-mother. If you don’t own LCW anymore, who will you be? And what about all those people and companies you and LCW help? No, you can’t leave.”