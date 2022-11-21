These are the 4 lessons I learned from selling my company

Twenty-two years ago, I began my entrepreneurship journey by co-founding LCW, a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) firm focused on culture.
Together with my business partner, Randy Stieghorst, we grew into a global enterprise. We never intended to sell the company, but over the years, we came across several acquisition opportunities. None ever seemed like the right move until a year ago, when an opportunity that felt different and was worth serious consideration came up.
I knew any decision would significantly impact the whole family, so I asked my then 11-year-old son what he thought about me possibly stepping away from LCW—the only job role he had ever known me to have.
“No mom, you can’t do that. You are my business-owner-mother. If you don’t own LCW anymore, who will you be? And what about all those people and companies you and LCW help? No, you can’t leave.”
My son’s candor rubbed right up against the biggest fears and anxieties I was struggling with. LCW is all I’ve done since my son was born and for all the years I’ve known my husband. My network, skills, and identity were wrapped up in the company. Plus, it has been a while since I’ve used my engineering degree, and I was 53 years old.
The question was real: what *would* I do—and be—without LCW? Selling my company led me on a roller-coaster journey of self-discovery to learn who I am separate from the LCW identity I’d constructed. My cofounder’s story will undoubtedly be different from mine, but here are the biggest lessons I have learned in selling our company and navigating my new life.
Lesson 1: Know when it’s time to leave
You may be wondering, why was now the moment I considered selling after years of acquisition offers?