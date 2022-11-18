Toyota just released a new Prius. But the company isn’t as environmentally friendly as people think

BY Talib Visram5 minute read

The word prius comes from the Latin word meaning “first” or, more specifically, “that which takes precedence.” It was an apt name in 1997 for Toyota’s new hybrid vehicle, a pioneer when the car industry started to talk about scaling back fossil fuels.

But now, as it launches its fourth iteration of the Prius, experts say the company is lagging in electric vehicle innovation by still focusing on hybrids, which use internal combustion engines, while rival automakers are investing heavily in fully electric vehicles, or EVs. They say it’s disingenuous to market the car as an “eco” vehicle—an instance of greenwashing—especially when the company has, more than any other car manufacturer, lobbied forcefully against climate and clean air regulations around the world. [Photo: Toyota] On November 16, Toyota launched a new Prius in Japan, set to go on sale this winter. It touts a sportier exterior (a “hammerhead shark-like design,” the press release reads), a “sophisticated” black-leather interior, and two new colors, ash and mustard. On the video-streamed launch, Simon Humphries, global design head, declared: “It’s got attitude.” But other than saying it had “improved battery performance,” Toyota said little about carbon efficiency other than calling it an “eco” car (even though hybrids still rely on fossil fuels). [Photo: Toyota] “They’re really touting this Prius as innovative,” says Katherine García, director of the Clean Transportation for All campaign at the Sierra Club. “Not only is there nothing innovative about this Prius—because they’ve been just relaunching, relaunching, relaunching for 25 years—but it’s actually irresponsible to produce a new combustion engine vehicle.”

A first-generation (export) Prius [Photo: Ifcar/Wiki Commons] A quarter of a century ago, Toyota was at the forefront of the auto industry’s push for decarbonization. “I wish that it would take up the mantle of leadership again, rather than stalling in the slow lane and continuing to produce only hybrids that look shinier and newer,” says East Peterson-Trujillo, clean vehicles campaigner at consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen. But since Toyota’s eco heyday, other automakers have stepped in with meaningful investment in EVs—and not just Tesla. General Motors will make only new EVs by 2035, and Mercedes and Volvo by 2030. Meanwhile, this year Toyota introduced its first EV that wasn’t simply an electric iteration of a past model: the bZ4X. But it was recalled due to malfunctions, and only started selling again in October. The company has pledged to sell 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030, with $28 billion of investment, but that will be only a minor segment of its business, not a full electric commitment like its competitors. Toyota was one of the companies that refused to agree to phase out gas vehicles by 2040 at COP26, last year’s U.N. Climate Change Conference, and, according to a Greenpeace report, zero-emission EV sales represented just 0.18% of Toyota’s total in 2021. Toyota remains fully focused on marketing gas vehicles, particularly the Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks, its centerpieces in car showrooms and TV ads. And that converts into sales, which are much higher for those trucks than for the Prius.

“If Toyota did want to deliver on its green image, it would be putting hybrids front and center,” García says. “But they’re putting their gas guzzlers out front and center.” According to Greenpeace Germany, Toyota is set to build 63 million more gas cars than is sustainable in order to reach global targets to keep rising temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. [Photo: Toyota] Yet the company is still touting a green image to the public. As well as calling the new Prius “eco,” and boasting that Toyota has reduced carbon emissions by 162 million tonnes through Prius sales in total, Humphries called the new model “[for] all intents and purposes an EV,” adding, “We’re doing it for the sake of the Earth.” It’s a quintessential example of greenwashing, García says, to make these spurious claims and yet invest more in gas guzzlers. While Toyota is not the only auto company dragging its heels on EV innovation, García says the automaker is particularly flagrant because of its actions behind closed doors. Toyota lobbied against clean air regulations in 2019 and 2021, and sided with the Trump administration on rolling back tailpipe emissions standards. It was the biggest corporate donor to Republican candidates in 2020. And last year, it was fined $180 million by the Environmental Protection Agency for delaying required emissions filings for a decade.

The company has used the same playbook abroad, in India, Australia, New Zealand, and its native Japan. Some of its ads were pulled in Norway for being false. And the company threatened to pull out of the U.K. if the country didn’t scrap its plan to ban all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. Toyota did not respond to questions about any of these claims. In the launch presentation, Humphries said the new Prius is somewhat of a compromise; that it can reach a larger portion of consumers and still cut down emissions. “BEVs [battery electric vehicles] are an important solution, but they’re not always the best option for everyone,” he said. It is a fact that EVs are currently more expensive than their gas counterparts; the bZ4X starts at about $17,000 more than a 2022 Prius. But García disagrees with labeling EVs as a niche product, saying automakers should be investing in ways to make EVs more affordable—adding that the Inflation Reduction Act contains EV tax credits to make them more economical for some buyers.