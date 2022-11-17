Furious Taylor Swift fans vow to break up Ticketmaster after public sale cancellations

This week, pre-sales began for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour—her first in five years—and fans quickly encountered long queues, site glitches, and (for many) ultimate disappointment. On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the public on-sale would be canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

Fans clamored in the comments to express their disappointment. “My mom and I have been huge Swifties for years . . . we did everything right,” one fan lamented. They said that they took part in both the Verified Fan pre-sale on Tuesday and the Capital One pre-sale on Wednesday, but came away empty-handed. “We’d do anything for tickets, but we can’t pay the ridiculous amounts from resellers.”

A post on the Ticketmaster website on Thursday attributed the Verified Fan pre-sale debacle to a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes [and who] drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests,” which is four times its previous peak. It estimates that these issues affected 15% of the interactions across the site.