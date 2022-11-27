5 free, time-saving Chrome extensions for Gmail

I don’t know about you, but for me, it seems that email and social media are waging a never-ending war against each other to see which one can be a bigger time suck.

So I’ll take any advantage I can get when it comes to the old “work smarter, not harder” mantra–especially when it comes to email.

If you find yourself in the same boat and you use Gmail inside Chrome or a Chrome-based web browser such as Microsoft Edge, take these free extensions for a spin to see how much time they can save you each day.

Quick Compose

There’s nothing quite like needing to send an email, opening Gmail in order to compose it, and then getting stuck in there for hours wrangling your inbox.