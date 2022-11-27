Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Sometimes the best way to use Gmail is to use it as sparingly and productively as possible. Here’s how.

5 free, time-saving Chrome extensions for Gmail

[Source images:
Solen Feyissa/Unsplash;
Markus Winkler/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

I don’t know about you, but for me, it seems that email and social media are waging a never-ending war against each other to see which one can be a bigger time suck.

So I’ll take any advantage I can get when it comes to the old “work smarter, not harder” mantra–especially when it comes to email.

If you find yourself in the same boat and you use Gmail inside Chrome or a Chrome-based web browser such as Microsoft Edge, take these free extensions for a spin to see how much time they can save you each day.

Quick Compose

There’s nothing quite like needing to send an email, opening Gmail in order to compose it, and then getting stuck in there for hours wrangling your inbox.

Sidestep the Gmail interface altogether with Quick Compose, an extension that pops up a Gmail compose window from any Chrome page when you press Alt + C.

You can set default addresses (To, CC, and BCC), subject line, and choose what, if anything, initially populates the body of the message. You can also select some text on a web page, right click, and choose Compose Email to prefill the body with the selected text.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics