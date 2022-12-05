Deep breath: You have all the tools to handle a stressful situation. Here’s how to use them

Stress levels have never been higher than over the past three years. That’s not about to change anytime soon as many workers return to the office with all its attendant pressures and continue to deal with economic uncertainty. Fortunately, we have a tool that’s always accessible that can help calm us down: our breath. Jasmine Marie, founder and CEO of Black Girls Breathing, says that the practice “activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which is a network of nerves that relaxes your body.” One technique is to deeply inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth, connecting those inhales and exhales on a continuous loop. “I pair this with a sigh, which is a great auditory release that our bodies naturally do when we’re frustrated or stressed or tired,” she adds. Marie also advises to start slowly, with just three rounds, and work up to five minutes. She adds that you can use breath work in a tense moment or make space for a daily practice. “The goal is to become in tune with your body so you can listen to what it needs and address stress early instead of operating in that emotional state long term.”