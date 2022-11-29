4 tricks to hack your way into taking time off

It’s hard to escape from work. After all, you can check out of the office any time you like, but you can never leave your phone. Here’s how to set yourself up for a successful, and restful, vacation and minimize your notifications.

Slack

Set up “do not disturb hours” so that you won’t receive notifications while you’re away. The snooze icon next to your name will let coworkers know that you’ve silenced your notifications. To ease back into work, set yourself Slack reminders to follow up on certain conversations or complete certain tasks on your return.

Outlook

Sort email threads to show the oldest message first so that you’ll be able to follow the conversation more easily when you get back.

iPhone

Even if you turn your notifications off, it can be tough to resist clicking on the Slack or Outlook icon. Create a folder for all your work-related apps, and throw it at the end of all your other icons so you’ll forget about it.