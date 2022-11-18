Ask your company these 12 questions to assess your DEI progress

Diversity has become a buzzword among many companies in light of reports that show diverse companies are more profitable than their less diverse peers. Yet many leading corporations continue to struggle to recruit diverse talent. The root of this issue boils down to one sole factor: a company’s intentions versus its actual actions.

I’ve seen several company DEI initiatives that failed because stated intentions haven’t materialized into action. In my work to accelerate recruiting diverse talent, I’ve created a rubric for differentiating a company’s actual diversity progress from performative intentions. This list of 12 questions can help companies understand how much progress they’re making toward creating a diverse workforce.

To use this rubric, I answer each question with a “yes” or “no” based on quantitative or objective facts. Each “yes” answer to a question is one point. A “no” answer is zero points. If a company has six points or more, a company is headed towards creating a diverse corporation. If a company has fewer than six points, there is much room for improvement.

If you’re unsure where your company is at when it comes to diversity, I recommend going through the following questions to get a better idea of where you’re at.