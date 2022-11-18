Ask your company these 12 questions to assess your DEI progress

Diversity has become a buzzword among many companies in light of reports that show diverse companies are more profitable than their less diverse peers. Yet many leading corporations continue to struggle to recruit diverse talent. The root of this issue boils down to one sole factor: a company’s intentions versus its actual actions.
I’ve seen several company DEI initiatives that failed because stated intentions haven’t materialized into action. In my work to accelerate recruiting diverse talent, I’ve created a rubric for differentiating a company’s actual diversity progress from performative intentions. This list of 12 questions can help companies understand how much progress they’re making toward creating a diverse workforce.
To use this rubric, I answer each question with a “yes” or “no” based on quantitative or objective facts. Each “yes” answer to a question is one point. A “no” answer is zero points. If a company has six points or more, a company is headed towards creating a diverse corporation. If a company has fewer than six points, there is much room for improvement.
If you’re unsure where your company is at when it comes to diversity, I recommend going through the following questions to get a better idea of where you’re at.
Question 1: Does your company have at least one female board member?
According to data from credit rating company Moody’s, women still only fill one-third of board seats despite representing 50% of the population. Studies have shown that companies with gender-diverse boards reported higher returns on sales and equity than their non-diverse counterparts.
Question 2: Does the company have at least one BIPOC board member?
Of course, diversity goes beyond gender. It’s also important to have racial diversity on your board. Progress remains slow on this front as well, with Hispanics, for instance, still representing less than 3% of board representation, according to data by executive firm Equilar.
Question 3: Does the company have a chief diversity officer (CDO)?
As of 2021, CDOs are present at more than 50% of S&P 500 public companies, according to research from leadership and advisory search firms Russel Reynolds Associates. This role signals that a C-suite executive is specifically in charge of diversity at an organization and can have influence at a board level.