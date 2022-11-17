Why architects are critical in the fight for abortion rights

BY Jordan Kravitz and Lori A. Brown5 minute read

When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it upended abortion facilities across the country. While the U.S. midterm elections were encouraging—voters reaffirmed the right to an abortion in every state where the issue was on the ballot—13 states still have laws banning abortion, and it’s expected that more states will follow suit. With these bans come the inevitable closures of abortion clinics across the country, requiring millions of people to travel to access an abortion.

Even prior to Dobbs, Texas laws had increased the number of women who needed to travel out of state for an abortion. This strained clinics’ ability to provide robust care, and these demands are predicted to explode exponentially. As some states continue to legislate abortion rights away, others are vigorously defending them. Clinics in states where abortion is legal will be required to make changes to meet these needs, whether through renovating, adding to existing facilities, or building new clinics. In addition, the necessary social infrastructures surrounding these facilities—such as short-term housing, dining, and childcare for patients, as well as public spaces like libraries, parks, and retail storefronts where their family and friends can wait for them—may not be sufficient to provide the support required for these forthcoming needs. Licensed architects have an ethical obligation to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare, all of which are facets of a professional practice associated with providing design services to create equitable access to the built environment. As architects, we can no longer turn a blind eye toward the design needs of healthcare buildings that provide abortion services. It is our legal architectural responsibility to provide services to these facilities to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, patient-centered reproductive healthcare.

Politics and architecture have always been inherently interconnected—think zoning laws and building codes. Texas, for example, used building codes to systematically shutter abortion clinics across the state. While the profession still imagines itself to be mostly neutral when it comes to societal challenges, there are several precedents that provide hope for architecture’s political engagement. Architects have been active when it comes to LGBTQ historic sites and affordable housing. In addition, architectural organizations and firms have made statements committing to decreasing the impact of the built environment on climate change; there is the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Materials Pledge creating more responsive material sourcing protocols. Another key example is the AIA’s added rules to its Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct to prevent members from “knowingly designing spaces intended for execution and torture . . .” after the 2020 murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. It’s important to note, however, that the revised code isn’t explicit in stating architects should not design prisons.

Historically, architects have been slow to engage in the politics of contested spaces such as prisons and abortion clinics. When we have spoken about the issue of abortion and architecture, certain members of our design community have asked us to replace the word abortion with “something else” or not use it at all. Architectural professional organizations have been silent or have outright refused to help us when we asked for assistance in advancing architectural abortion clinic research to create an architect database. One organization even said helping us did not “advance [its] strategic plan”—even though it speaks about the importance of providing equitable design throughout that very plan. Lastly, the abortion clinic is a healthcare building typology not mentioned even once in the gold standard of healthcare design guidelines, the Federal Guidelines Institute’s Guidelines for Design and Construction. With the number of architectural services that are needed to meet this moment for abortion providers, one can’t help but ask, “Why aren’t more architects speaking about this subject?” It is clear that abortion remains a taboo topic within our profession, but why?

One possible explanation is that in the United States, the industry remains overwhelmingly white and male: Only 36.05% of architects in the U.S. are women and people of color. The correlation between who is an architect and the unwillingness to speak about and/or provide design services for healthcare facilities that will primarily serve women and underrepresented communities seems glaringly obvious. Our call to action is now. The AIA states the profession is “committed to promoting the design of a more equitable and just built world that dismantles racial injustice and upholds human rights.” So let us do just that! Architects can provide design services for reproductive healthcare facilities and supporting infrastructures, ranging from initial planning and site selection to code analysis and permitting to interior design and construction administration. We want to change the narrative because we have discovered that a small percentage of architects are willing to speak out about and provide design services to help build and expand abortion clinics. Groups such as Womxn in Design and Architecture at Princeton University and D.C. Architects for Abortion are leading the charge. We too are taking action, creating a secure—and growing—database of architects who are willing to respond to this expanding public health crisis, stand up for reproductive justice, and provide people with access to safe, equitable, and high-quality healthcare through design.

[Image: courtesy of the author] Already, we have more than 200 architects willing to do this work, representing 35 states and the District of Columbia, and we have already connected four providers with architects. But with more than 140,000 architects across the country, there are far more who need to step up! Lori A. Brown is an architect and professor at Syracuse University; she is also the author of Contested Spaces: Abortion Clinics, Women’s Shelters and Hospitals, the editor of Feminist Practices: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Women in Architecture, and coeditor of the forthcoming Bloomsbury Global Encyclopedia of Women in Architecture, 1960-2015. She cofounded and leads ArchiteXX, a gender equity in architecture organization. Jordan Kravitz is a healthcare project architect, medical planner, and researcher at SmithGroup; she is active in justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI) initiatives and involved with the American Institute of Architects.