How to turn investor updates into investor dollars

It’s no secret that the quest to receive venture capital is more competitive than ever. That’s why these days, “send investor updates” is my go-to advice for early stage startup founders. I’m not alone in this—many in the industry believe that great investor updates are a leading indicator of startup success, as they’re a powerful tool for both fundraising and execution. So powerful that, at Graham & Walker , we ask for recent investor updates as part of our diligence process.

Despite the power of these updates, too many founders don’t send them to investors until far into their journey. “From a legal perspective, there’s no obligation to provide regular company updates to your investors unless there is a contractual commitment to do so,” says Colleen Badgley, an associate at Cooley LLP. “Once a company has sold preferred equity, there is often a contract requiring the company to provide regular financial updates to its largest, or sometimes all, of its preferred investors.”

Despite this, most investors strongly believe that you should send them anyway. And this is what I advise early stage founders to do as soon as they prepare to raise capital. It’s also a common practice in leading accelerators, which encourage founders to send updates as frequently as once a week in the lead up to demo days. Even though they’re time-consuming, they are well worth a founder’s time.

Why updates are so important

Updates are not only for keeping people informed; they are a vehicle for managing your investors, both for short-term support and for longer-term engagement. As harsh as it sounds, a VC firm’s time, reputation, network, and follow-on dollars are rarely distributed equally across its portfolio. Investors are likely to be more generous with companies where they are engaged, have the most to lose, and/or see the biggest likelihood of success. Investor updates are your vehicle to staying top of mind.