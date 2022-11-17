A space for grief: How Hannah Beachler designed the world of Wakanda Forever

BY Dori Tunstall10 minute read

A column of red-gold flames bounds across the floor and up the wall of the Wakandan throne room. Amber light obtrudes the iridescent purple hues of land of the Wakandan Ancestors as radiating flames engulf the space. The source of these flames is Princess Shuri’s rage in her grief.

Many in the audience will share these feelings, especially those in Black communities. In the five years since Black Panther premiered in 2018, too many Black lives have been lost because of indifference to the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black communities; murder by law enforcement officers, which was only amplified by the murder of George Floyd; and even cancer taking Chadwick Boseman, the titular Black Panther, too soon. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story centers on how the characters handle their grief. And in doing so, the film asks the audience to consider how we will choose to handle our individual and collective grief from the past five years. Hannah Beachler, the Academy Award-winning production designer for the Black Panther films, amplifies these feelings through her world-building designs—as in the aforementioned throne room. [Image: ©2022 Marvel] “I was like fire, let’s put together fire and water, because she has lost so much in the water, and her rage is the fire,” says Beachler. “I told the art director to make the fire on both sides, like the herb [the source of Black Panther’s power], in those same patterns that we had buried them.”

Beachler is likely the most famous production designer on the planet—as well as the first Black person to win the Academy Award in production design for Black Panther. Her three creative tenets are “to observe, to do, and to become.” She emphasizes the last tenet by stating that she is a Wakandan, expressing a deep love for the cinematic universe that she has helped visualize for and with director, Ryan Coogler. Through her work, the Wakandan universe’s grief becomes ours as well. [Image: ©2022 Marvel] Collective grief and Wakanda’s Golden City Beachler’s environments hold space for both her audience and the characters to grieve, and we see that in the funeral procession of King T’Challa. Her studied combination of deep and specific African and African Diasporic traditions and Afro-futurist visions defines the world-building for Wakanda. After reviewing the Golden City district map in the 400-page Wakanda production book, which she created as part of the pitch to get the original production design job for Black Panther, Beachler selects the North Triangle of the city to hold the funeral procession. This is the oldest district and the place where King Bashenga, the first Black Panther, is memorialized through Bashenga’s Triangle. Beachler describes the wide-range of historical connections to Africa that informed the design of the North Triangle:

The Kingdom of Kush of ancient Nubia, one the cradles of civilization founded in 1070 BCE [Before Common Era] and ending in 350 CE [Common Era] and located in today’s Southern Sudan;

The ancient Malian city of Timbuktu, commissioned by Mansa Musa, the 9th Mansa of the Mali Empire, who during his reign from 1312 CE to 1337 CE was considered the world’s richest man;

Great Zimbabwe Wall, founded in 9th Century CE and abandoned in 13th Century CE and is part of the architecture of the Shona People, a Bantu ethnic group primarily living in Zimbabwe. The Afro-futuristic aspects of the scene emerges as a solution to a technical challenge posed by how the white-clad mourners needed to move through the set. [Image: ©2022 Marvel] “When we were building…that city street, it was about 300 feet long and about 120 feet wide, and we had built the doorway to go into Bashenga’s Triangle,” recalls Beachler. “When they’re carrying the casket, going into the triangle, and then putting the casket down, we couldn’t fit the people and the casket. I said, ‘what if it [the casket] hovers? If the Chief Panther is being taken to his ancestors to the Necropolis, I feel like some of what they are is part and parcel to vibranium. I don’t think that that just goes away.’” Beachler’s emotionally expressive design of The North Triangle embodies how if the audience follows her creative process and “belongs” to Wakanda, they should handle their grief by drawing on the strength of the African past and the technological future. They should feel how the end is the beginning.

[Image: ©2022 Marvel] Talokan, the source of Namor’s protective pride Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduces a new world, Talokan, the underwater home world of Namor, the antagonist of the movie, and his people. In The Black Panther comics, the underwater city of Atlantis is the original home of Namor and his people. During the writing process, Ryan Coogler shifted the cultural reference to the classical Mayan cultures of Mesoamerica between 200 and 900 CE before the Spanish Conquests. Namor’s grief starts with the pushing of his people into the sea to avoid death from diseases, enslavement, and dispossession caused by the Spanish Conquests. His vengeful actions in the movie are rooted in his desire to protect his people and their homeland at all costs. [Image: ©2022 Marvel] Beachler builds this understanding into her design of Talokan: “I think that a lot of the emotion that I was trying to put into it [Talokan] was this idea that Namor is not wanting to move his people again,” says Beachler. “So there is also, this sense of grieving, even there, of this idea of being encroached upon by humans, who are somewhat inconsiderate of them.” Her world-building of Talokan creates empathy for Namor through respectful representation of its specific Mayan and Mayan-futurist cultures. Its care made evident by the amount of research Beachler and the team conducted.

“We talked to so many experts and really made relationships with them, because there was a lot to go through,” says Beachler. “There are a lot of parallels between Africans and Latin Americans as far as the colonization of their communities and cities, the enslavement of their people, the lies that were told about their culture, the misinterpretation of their words, and the ways they were made out to look demonized in order to elevate a European country.” [Image: ©2022 Marvel] The list and range of experts is exhaustive. It includes scholars in Mayan architecture and hieroglyphs, their Deities, cosmology, and spirituality; their language, and their diet and subsistence systems. To learn how a people might live in an underwater environment 12,000 feet down in the Abyssal Zone of the ocean, Beachler and team met with oceanographers, four young Black female marine microbiologists, ocean policy and resource managers, thermal physiologists of hydrothermal vent animals, and specialists on the growth of algae, coral reefs, and the biological invasions in the ocean. They conversed with researchers on the Baule people who live off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia. These communities live so intimately in the water that they have genetically enlarged spleens that allow them to free dive up to 210 feet and hold their breath for up to eight minutes. The filmmakers also met with Marine biologists who have sent unmanned submersibles into the Mariana Trench and the Puerto Rican Trench, and with technicians on underwater lighting systems and fiber optics. As part of her creative tenet “to belong,” Beachler even went into a deep-water tank and swam with a world-renowned freediver to learn breathing techniques and understand the power and pressure of water. [Image: ©2022 Marvel] The outcome of all the meticulous research is that the characters, and thus the audience, should experience Talokan as a beloved representation of how Mayan culture could have evolved as an underwater city (much like Wakanda presents a rich, futurist vision for Africa). However, like the treatment of Killmonger in Black Panther, the movie dramatically demonstrates to the audience that Namor’s (and Shuri’s) vengeful actions to assuage their grief are wrong. Namor’s fatal destruction of Wakanda’s Golden City operates to break the audience’s sympathy for his protection of the Talokan world.

Yet for Black and brown folks, is the overall reconciliatory message of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever an adequate response to all that we have lost in the past five years? Are we expected to focus on the glorious past and the techno future, yet ignore the lack of reparations for our collective grief today? [Image: ©2022 Marvel] Representation and the specificity of feeling The global popularity of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has and will continue to demonstrate its universal appeal. And yet, the feelings of the story are very specific to Black and Latinx experiences. As a Black woman from the African Diaspora and born in the United States, Beachler brings a wider range of perspectives to designing an environment’s meaning and feeling, because of those identities. Take, for example, what Beachler says about a kitchen, “A kitchen means to me a place where family is happening, a place where nurturing is happening, the place where laughter is happening. I see many bodies in the kitchen cooking. I see grandma cleaning greens. I see children trying to eat something they’re not supposed to be. I see couples arguing. I see people getting excited because a holiday is coming, and they’re baking cookies. What does a kitchen mean? A kitchen is also a place where our Black ancestors were chained to. It’s also a place where they would save other slaves by lighting it on fire, because it was the only way to get somebody to come down, when something was bad as going on. I also see a kitchen as a place where technology was created by Black women. We made domestic technology. Is that the right place for the story you’re trying to tell here? I think as a designer you really have to understand the history of the places around you.”

[Image: ©2022 Marvel] With production designers as the world-builders in film and television, the lack of Black, Indigenous, and other structurally marginalized communities’ in this role means that the widest ranges of environmental meaning and feeling are absent from the field—which carries significant consequences. How can one feel belonging to an environment if one cannot see themselves in the environment? Wynn Thomas is considered one of the first Black production designers in the United States. With over 40 production credits to date, he is best known for his collaborations with Spike Lee. Recognizing Wynn as her own mentor in the field, Beachler rattles off the names of four more Black production designers: Akin Mackenzie, who recently did The Woman King; Toni Barton, known for her work with Netflix; Korey Washington, and Scott Falconer. Although the aftermath to the #BlackLivesMatter protests of the murder George Floyd brought more diversity riders into film industry, Beachler still holds “unicorn status” in the world of high-budget production design. “We need more people in positions of power. I think that being a Black person in the industry, especially a Black woman, you know that you have to do 30 times more to even be considered,” she says. “You can’t just make them $5 million, you have to make them $1 billion. That’s why I say it’s not change. Even if there are five more art directors and 10 more production designers, you still have to jump through hoops.”