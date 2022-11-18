The Creator Economy is the future of the economy

BY Richard Florida7 minute read

Nearly 60 million Americans—as much as 40% to 50% of the workforce in some cities—are members of the Creative Class, meaning they are directly employed to work with their intelligence and creativity, in fields spanning the arts and culture, science and innovation, and the knowledge-based professions. This is up from just 10% to 15% of the U.S. workforce in 1980.



The more recent rise of online creators and the Creator Economy is the digital manifestation of the rise of creativity as a key element in our economy, society, and everyday lives. Although creators are often thought of as merely digital influencers, they’re better understood as anyone who makes and publishes unique content online, whether that’s videos, films, art, music, designs, text, games, or any other media that audiences can access and respond to. Therefore, the Creator Economy is the economic, social, and professional ecosystem that creators work in, including such digital platforms as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Substack, and Patreon; the digital tools and apps that they use; the startup companies that are constantly advancing their technologies; and the people and companies that support creators’ work and help them monetize it, from videographers and makeup artists to business managers, accountants, and branding consultants.



The scale and scope of the Creative Economy is large—and it is growing. More than 85 million Americans and more than 300 million people across nine large nations were estimated to post their creative content online in 2022. Roughly 17 million creators were found to actually earn revenue on nine major digital platforms as of 2017. The overall size of the Creator Economy was pegged to be more than $100 billion; and almost $15 billion in venture capital has been invested in some 300 Creator Economy startups since 2021.



But what’s less appreciated is how key elements of the Creator Economy are geographically clustered.

The Creator Economy hubs where the money is flowing The headquarters of the leading digital platforms are highly concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area. A smaller cluster, including Snapchat and TikTok’s American headquarters, can be found in Los Angeles. Though Creator Economy startups can be found in 65 global cities, just three city-regions—the San Francisco, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York—account for nearly two-thirds of all global venture capital investment in them.



The same three city-regions that lead in venture capital investment also have the largest numbers of startups—Los Angeles with 63, New York with 60, and San Francisco with 48. Next in line is London with 14 Creator Economy startups, followed by Chicago (seven), and Atlanta and Bangalore (with six each). Four cities, Austin, Miami, Denver-Boulder, and Tel Aviv, are home to five Creator Economy startups, and San Diego is home to four. Three other cities—Nashville, Seattle, and the Wilmington, Delaware area—are home to three startups; and Denver, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Vancouver, and Singapore each have two. Thirty-nine other cities—14 in the United States and 25 in other countries—are the headquarters for one Creator Economy startup, and 15 startups (1% overall) are purely virtual, reflecting the shift to remote work brought on by the pandemic.

Talent migration—and rising power—in the Creator Economy

While creators themselves are much more widely distributed than the platforms and startups that support their work, our interviews with leading creators and executives from Creator Economy companies, as well as our analysis of relevant data, identify Los Angeles and New York as by far the leading locations for Creators. Smaller Creator clusters can be found in U.S. cities like Nashville, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas, and global cities such as London, Berlin, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Several creators we interviewed told us that they chose to relocate to Los Angeles to gain access to the city’s broad entertainment ecosystem of production companies, agents, managers, and support staff, and even more so, the many other creators who live there. One comedian told us that she had temporarily moved from Los Angeles to the New York area so she could build her network and further hone her craft in the city’s many clubs. A relatively common pattern we heard was that a Los Angeles or New York location is more advantageous early in a creator’s career, but once they are established, many move to other places. The rise of the broader Creative Economy has shifted a large share of power from large firms to talent, a change that the Creator Economy is further accelerating. This has allowed a more diverse universe of talent to emerge, such as musician Steve Lacy, whose genre-crossing hit, “Bad Habit,” edged Harry Styles out of the No. 1 position on the Billboard charts this fall. The 24-year-old Lacy was inspired to learn guitar by playing Guitar Hero; the first band he played in was aptly called The Internet. His 2019 debut album was well received but not widely heard. “Bad Habit” took off after going viral on TikTok.



This does not mean that talent holds all the cards: Traditional gatekeepers still wield a lot of power, as do the platforms themselves, whose proprietary algorithms and editorial and business judgments weigh heavily in the determination of what will and won’t go viral and what share of their earnings creators can collect.