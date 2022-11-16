Fast company logo
The Artemis I will only orbit the moon. But in 2025, the Artemis III will bring human back to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years.

Artemis I finally launched: Check out these stunning videos of NASA’s SLS moon rocket blasting off

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

After being twice delayed, NASA’s Artemis I mission finally left earth. As Reuters reports, the space agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral at 1:47 a.m. EST with the Orion capsule on board.

Artemis I is just the first step in a multipronged approach that will see humans (and the first woman and first person of color) land on the moon again for the first time in over 50 years. Today’s Artemis I launch is unmanned and will be a 25-and-a-half-day mission, mainly to test the spacecraft’s operation, earth re-entry, and splashdown ahead of the Artemis II launch in 2024, which will be manned by a four-member crew.

But it’s the Artemis III launch, in 2025, that will be truly historic. That launch will see astronauts step on the lunar surface for the first time since December 1972.

As for today’s Artemis I launch, it was captured in all its glory by NASA’s official cameras, but also also by civilians who were miles away from the launch site as the SLS spacecraft lit up the sky. You can check out some of the stunning videos of the historic Artemis I people posted to Twitter, below.

